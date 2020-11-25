In a move that surprised residents in both Prince William and Washington D.C., county officials hired current D.C. Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham to be the county’s next police chief despite rising tensions between Newsham and the Washington D.C. City Council.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 to hire Newsham during a closed session meeting Tuesday and announced the decision in a press release later that night. Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, was the sole vote against Newsham’s hiring.
Newsham is the first police chief to be hired outside of the county’s own police department. He is expected replace acting Prince William County Police Chief Jarad Phelps on Feb. 1, 2021. His annual salary will be $215,000, a reduction from his current salary of $282,716.46.
Newsham said Wednesday that he is eligible for retirement and a pension from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and will collect his pension while working in Prince William County.
Supervisors who could be reached for comment Wednesday said they are aware of Newsham’s recent challenges with the D.C. City Council and other controversies with the city’s Metropolitan Police Department in his three-decade career there. They spoke highly of his extensive experience with the D.C. police department, and only Franklin and Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said he was not their first choice for police chief in Prince William County.
Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, both said on Wednesday they are pleased with the decision to hire Newsham.
“He’s been under one of the strongest magnifying glasses being the top cop in D.C. and he’s been able to serve in that position with distinction,” Candland said. “I think he brings a tremendous amount of experience to Prince William County, and I think he’ll be a benefit as we continue to improve our police department.”
Lawson said Wednesday that she was “very comfortable” hiring Newsham as the county’s new police chief despite the tensions between Newsham and the D.C. City Council.
“He obviously comes with a depth of experience and knowledge that I think Prince William County can really gain from. The department has been growing for the last 20 or 30 years, and I think he will take it to another level,” Lawson said.
Franklin said Wednesday that she thought the board “should have selected someone who reflects the diversity and the values” of Prince William County.
“I voted against this appointment understanding that the new police chief should reflect the values and diversity embedded in Prince William County. As the next chief of police, I expect Chief Newsham to prioritize public engagement and community involvement and amplify the police department’s mantra to protect and serve,” Franklin said.
Franklin added that Newsham’s relationship with the Washington D.C. City Council was “concerning,” and that she hoped the Prince William Board of County Supervisors would be able to “build a better relationship with him.”
Bailey said she voted in favor of Newsham’s hiring despite her reservations because she wanted the board to show unity in their decision.
“Allow me to say this, in the selection process, he was not my first choice. I do understand the community I live in collectively – I mean across the whole county – but I represent a majority-minority area, so, in my mind, in my decision in the process, he was not my first choice,” Bailey said.
Newsham joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989 and progressed steadily through the ranks to his present rank of chief of police in 2017.
During his years as police chief, Newsham faced criticism for his handling of some police-involved shootings. Conflict between the Metro Police Department and Washington D.C. Councilmembers came to a head in recent months after protests broke out in June over the police killing of George Floyd. In the aftermath of the protests, the D.C. City Council unanimously passed sweeping new police reforms and reduced the city’s police budget by $15 million.
In an interview Wednesday, Newsham said there was “really no resistance” to the council’s police reform efforts, but that his concerns with councilmembers stemmed from the police budget cut and from a new policy that would allow early release for some D.C. prisoners as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
“I'm very concerned about a reduction in the size of the police [budget] because that's going to require us to reduce the size of the police department pretty dramatically. I was concerned about that. I voiced my concern,” Newsham said. “But at the end of the day, the council gets to make those decisions. They decide the size of our budget. They decide what laws to pass. Really, it's just my role to ensure that I can provide police services with the resources that I have.”
Newsham’s hiring has already sparked negative comments from some county residents who expressed surprise and disappointment with the supervisors’ pick. Both Bailey and Franklin said Wednesday they had started to hear from some constituents who are unhappy with the decision.
Bailey said she will be answering the messages and reaching out to all of her constituents to explain why the decision was made and to try to enlist their help in welcoming Newsham to the county and helping him succeed.
“I lead a majority-minority district. I’m very accountable to my constituents about the decisions I’ve made and I’m confident that I can help them understand that, for the good of the whole, we have to work together,” she said.
Newsham said he is looking forward to working with county officials and residents and will listen to their input even if he doesn’t necessarily agree with them on every issue.
“I think part of our responsibility in law enforcement is to listen to our communities to see: What do they think policing should look like?” Newsham said. “And then you craft your police service according to what the community needs. If you try and go in and try and dictate what policing should look like, you're not going to be successful. You're not going to be able to build trust … So, for folks who are concerned, what I would say is, ‘Give me an opportunity to meet with you face to face.’”
Newsham said he plans to move to Prince William County for the job and that it will likely be an adjustment coming from an urban setting to a more suburban and rural county. Newsham said it is a “win-win” to work with a police department that he said is already “being run very well.”
“I’ve been doing this work up here for 31 years. I'm at a point where retirement is imminent, and I think that this'll be a perfect fit for me,” Newsham said.
Like Candland and Lawson, Bailey said she considers Newsham’s experience with leading the Washington, D.C. police department to be a plus, especially in light of recent challenges.
She noted that Washington, D.C., like Prince William, is a diverse community and that Newsham has guided the police force there through COVID-19 and massive protests, including the Women’s March in 2016 and the more recent Black Lives Matter protests.
“That is one of the strengths he brings to the table, the dynamics of that, the needs of that,” Bailey said of Newsham’s work with the D.C. police. “I respect and understand the level of experience he brings to the table.”
Bailey said Newsham had “vast knowledge and experience.”
Bailey said she felt it was important that the supervisors made a decision on the new police chief together, and that it was a bipartisan vote.
“That, in and of itself, is a great thing to show the citizens of Prince William County. It shows we came together, when oftentimes, our citizens see us as divided on the dais,” Bailey said. “I think as we move forward now, we need to embrace the chief as a new resident in our community… and help him understand our cultural diversity and the needs and wants of the community.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
Franklin is all about race, race, race. She has serious racial issues. Most of the people that voted for her only did so because Franklin's photograph appeared on her campaign posters. Think about it.
As a clinical psychologist, Franklin’s obsession with race does lend itself to obsessive compulsive disorder. The unwarranted fear and paranoia could also be signs of pre-schizophrenia.
What Franklin means is we should have hired someone based on their race, not their qualifications. She is a black supremacist.
