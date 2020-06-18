During an afternoon press conference in Northern Virginia mostly focused on COVID-19's outsized impact on Virginia’s Hispanic residents, Gov. Ralph Northam released for the first time Thursday the details of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
At the same time, the governor said the state will remain in Phase 2 for at least one more week while state officials continue to monitor health data as well as the status of COVID-19 in states that have already lifted many pandemic restrictions yet are seeing a surge of new cases.
“We are going to be cautious and careful and watch the data for a little while longer before we move forward,” Northam said.
As such, the governor said Virginia would not transition into Phase 3 until Friday, June 26, at the earliest.
During Phase 3, Northam said, capacity restrictions on non-essential retail stores and restaurants will be lifted, and gyms will be allowed to open at 75% capacity. Also, the cap on social gatherings will rise to 250, up from the current limit of 50, among other changes.
Northam used most of the 45-minute press conference, however, to discuss further efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 among Hispanic residents. Much of the event was conducted in Spanish and included comments from Luis Aguilar, state director of CASA in Virginia, Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchick, D-Providence, and Dr. Sergio Rimola, a physician and a member of Northam’s Latino Advisory Board.
Northam noted that Latinos make up 45.3% of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases and 35% of the state’s hospitalizations while comprising only about 10% of the state’s overall population.
In Prince William County, among the COVID-19 cases for which the state has ethnicity information available, Hispanics make up 66.8% of all COVID-19 cases; 62.5% of hospitalizations; and 25.9% of COVID-19 deaths. The health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, is about 26% Latino overall.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, Hispanics make up 65.2% of all COVID-19 cases, 51.7% of hospitalizations and 31% of COVID-19 deaths.
Of the counties included in the health district, Culpeper has the largest Latino population at about 11.3%, while Fauquier County’s Hispanic population is estimated at 8.9%; Orange County’s at 8.3%; and Rappahannock County’s at 3.1%.
Northam and other Hispanic leaders stressed that the state and local governments are trying to reach out to Hispanic communities to better serve them amid the COVID-19 crisis with more testing opportunities, free masks and hand sanitizer as well as informational materials about COVID-19 in Spanish.
Northam also stressed that undocumented residents should not hesitate to get tested or reach out for other assistance.
“For those who are not documented but need testing or care, please be assured that getting you tested and cared for is our priority. We’re not checking papers at these testing events or at clinics,” Northam said. “We just want to help you and your families to be safe and healthy.”
During the event, Northam also acknowledged as progress the Prince William jail board’s decision Wednesday night to end the county’s 13-year-old 287(g) program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Through the jail’s agreement with ICE, some jail officers are deputized as ICE agents for the purpose of checking inmates’ immigration status and holding inmates for up to 48 hours after their release if ICE officials choose to take them into ICE custody. According to ICE officials, 579 inmates at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center have been deported under the county’s 287(g) agreement since 2018. That includes 125 people who had not yet been convicted of a crime or had their criminal charges dropped.
“I hope this will set a new level of trust and support with our Latino communities,” Northam said of the jail board's decision to let the agreement expire June 30.
The governor also said he is thankful for Thursday’s Supreme Court decision to allow DACA – the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – to continue despite the Trump Administration’s effort to dismantle it.
“DACA recipients have built their lives here in our country and they make this a better commonwealth,” Northam said.
The full recording of Northam’s press conference can be viewed on his Facebook page here:
