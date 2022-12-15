Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration acknowledged in a legal settlement this week that peer masking in the state’s K-12 public schools is a reasonable modification to protect students with disabilities that put them at a high risk for COVID-19.
The governor's administration also agreed to pay $295,000 in state money to cover fees and costs to the attorneys who represented 12 Virginia families who filed a lawsuit challenging Youngkin's executive order outlawing school mask mandates.
The settlement, which federal Judge Norman K. Moon accepted Thursday, resolves a lawsuit the families filed in February challenging Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739, both of which sought to effectively ban mask mandates in Virginia public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon had ruled in the parents’ favor in March when he granted their request for a temporary injunction. His decision allowed the families to request that their children’s classmates mask as a reasonable modification under federal law.
The lawsuit was brought by Manassas mom Tasha Nelson, whose 10-year-old son Jack has cystic fibrosis, and 11 other Virginia parents.
The settlement means the plaintiff parents prevailed on their arguments that Youngkin's executive order and SB 739 violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act -- federal laws that say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The federal laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.
“This pandemic has been hard on everyone. It’s been especially hard for medically complex children, children with disabilities, and those at high risk for COVID-19,” Nelson said in a statement issued Wednesday.
“This settlement is a step toward righting a wrong. Children like mine should not be told they cannot participate safely in school or that they have to be segregated. They have a right to the same education as every other child.”
The settlement requires that Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow send a letter within 14 days to each superintendent of the 12 students’ school divisions explaining that “neither S.B. 739 nor E.O. 2 pose any obstacle to a parent requesting some amount of required masking as a reasonable modification under the ADA.”
Balow’s letter must also direct that the schools must not require that students with disabilities be “segregated or excluded solely because of his or her need for peer masking[.]”
Balow must also publish the letter on the Virginia Department of Education website.
“We are pleased to assist the governor in settling this case in a way that protects the federal rights of students with disabilities while ensuring that parents retain the state-law right to decide whether their children should wear a mask,” Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, told the Virginia Mercury.
While the settlement is limited in scope to only the students involved in the case, their lawyers say the settlement has far-reaching implications for other parents seeking similar accommodations for their children with disabilities.
“The law and the guidance from the Virginia Department of Education ensure that students with disabilities throughout Virginia can attend school safely,” Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director of Washington Lawyers’ Committee, said in a press release.
“We’re hopeful that every school in Virginia will view this settlement as a sign that they should make similar accommodations for their students, even if they are not part of the case,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for ACLU of Virginia, also in a press release.
The settlement goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect as long as any of the students involved in the case attend a Virginia public school.
The families involved are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, the Washington Lawyers’ Committee, Brown, Goldstein & Levy, the disAbility Law Center of Virginia and Arnold & Porter.
“We are proud to have stood up for these parents and their children for the right to equal access to school,” Eve Hill, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, said in a statement. “No school in Virginia should risk the life and health of students with disabilities by refusing to require masking when necessary.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
