An Alexandria man was arrested after police said he rape a woman while working as her in-home caregiver in Woodbridge.
On Friday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m., detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a rape reported to have occurred at a residence on the 14100 block of Rockinghorse Drive in Woodbridge earlier that day, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that the victim, a 48-year-old woman, “was raped twice during the day by her in-home caregiver,” identified as the Joachim Michael Mmassy, the police news release said.
Mmassy, 37, of Ascot Court in Alexandria, was arrested July 6 and charged with two counts of rape.
He is being held without bond and has a court date on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.