Absentee voting for the upcoming Nov. 5 election begins this Friday in Prince William County and will be offered on Saturdays – as usual – thanks to a unanimous vote by the local board of elections in an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The three-member Prince William County Board of Elections called the 1 p.m. meeting after they learned county Registrar Michele White decided to restrict weekend absentee voting hours to the last two Saturdays before the election.
The idea was an attempt to save money in preparation for the three local elections scheduled this fiscal year, which include the November 2019 election as well as two primaries in 2020 in March and June.
In effect, the move would have cut five Saturdays of early, absentee voting ahead of the Nov. 5 election, according to Keith Scarborough, secretary of the board of elections.
But the board objected and called the emergency meeting last Friday. After hearing testimony from more than 20 speakers at Sept. 17 meeting, the board voted unanimously to retain voting on all seven Saturdays Scarborough said.
Scarborough said the board appreciates White’s efforts to be careful with the county’s Office of Elections’ budget. But he said it was the wrong time – and the wrong election – to cut back on absentee voting hours.
“There was a difference of opinion,” Scarborough said. “She made a budget decision and we disagreed.”
Scarborough said he did not know exactly how much the county office of elections would save under White’s proposal. White did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The county had already begun advertising on its PWCVotes.com website that absentee voting would begin this Friday and be available from 8:30 to noon starting this Saturday, Sept. 21.
Staffing the county’s three absentee voting locations on Saturdays is “not an insignificant cost,” Scarborough said.
“We might have to seriously consider cutting back on absentee voting for the March primary and the June primary,” Scarborough said of next year’s elections. “But this is the election that has the most impact on the most people.”
Prince William County has had some of the highest absentee voting numbers in the state in recent years, as a rising number of commuters and others who are eligible to cast their ballots early have taken advantage of the opportunity.
This fall, voters will go to the polls to select candidates in more than 30 offices, including all eight seats on the board of supervisors and school board; as well as for the 13 state House of Delegate and Senate districts that include parts of Prince William County.
Voters will also choose candidates for county sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney’s and for the soil and conservation board. The county also has two bond referenda on the ballot: a $355 million road bond and a $41 million bond for parks and recreation projects.
Because there are no statewide or national races on the ballot, voter turnout is generally lower in what are known as Virginia’s “off-off-year elections.” In 2015, the last such election, turnout barely reached 30 percent in most county polling places.
But this year, voter turnout is expected to be a bit stronger given the expected turnover on the Prince William Board of Supervisors and because of some particularly competitive state House of Delegates and Senate races.
Scarborough said the county office of elections is printing enough ballots to accommodate 70 percent of the county’s voters, even though they know the turnout likely won’t be that high.
“The state board [of elections] encourages everyone to make sure we have enough on Election Day,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
