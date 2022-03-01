In a surprise move Tuesday afternoon, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors agreed unanimously to remove the controversial Bi-County Parkway from the county’s ongoing comprehensive plan update.
The move was made by Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, at the beginning of the board’s March 1 meeting, and came less than a week after the county’s transportation planning staff first revealed a draft of the mobility chapter of the comprehensive plan that included a proposed “Va. 234 bypass North.” The planned road would extend the existing Va. 234 north beyond Interstate 66 along Pageland Lane to the Loudoun County line.
During the Feb. 23 work session, county planners said they would seek the supervisors’ approval to add the bypass, formerly known as the Bi-County Parkway, back into the county’s comprehensive plan later this year.
In a statement to the Prince William Times the next day, Wheeler said she supports analyzing local road improvements that would address rising traffic on rural back roads in western Prince William County, including Pageland Lane, Gum Springs Road and Sanders Lane.
Wheeler's statements also referenced improvements along Pageland Lane that have been proposed as part of the proposed “PW Digital Gateway,” a controversial project that would replan about 2,000 acres near the Manassas National Battlefield Park to allow for new data centers. A widening of Pageland Lane from two lanes to four lanes is proposed as part of that plan.
“No matter what happens with the Pageland corridor, there needs to be improvements,” Wheeler said in her statement. “I am not sure what form those take. We don’t necessarily need a major thruway, but we do need road upgrades.”
On Tuesday, March 1, however, Wheeler clarified her position on the proposed road. Just a few minutes into the meeting, Wheeler announced a “directive” asking county staff to remove the Va. 234 bypass North from the comprehensive plan update.
In discussing her directive, Wheeler said she “never really talked about a regional road” when referring to the need for upgrades on local roads.
Wheeler’s directive was met with approval from her fellow supervisors as well as an accusation from Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who suggested the Wheeler's directive was a reversal from an earlier position. Lawson called the draft plan including the Va. 234 bypass North “a disaster plan” and said she is “glad [Wheeler] changed her position.”
Lawson also cautioned that discussions about the Va. 234 bypass North could resurface when the PW Digital Gateway is considered by both the Prince William County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in the coming months.
“Today is a victory, but let’s not lose sight of the battle,” Lawson said. “…It’s probably not going to go away. This is a road we have fought for decades.”
No supervisors objected to Wheeler’s directive, meaning no vote was needed to move it forward.
Following the vote, Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, released a statement saying she supports the directive in light of concerns raised by residents of her district who live along Va. 234 corridor.
“I think it would be prudent to wait on the expansion of this road until we have a full, comprehensive, and robust set of completed planning documents for the community and board to be best informed about the way forward and the needs of the county," Bailey's statement said. "Therefore, I will not support the introduction of the Bi-County Parkway into the comprehensive plan.”
As originally proposed, the Bi-County Parkway would be a 10-mile bypass connecting western Prince William and Loudoun counties that would provide a link between U.S. 50 near Dulles Airport and Interstate 95 in Dumfries.
Proponents of the road contend it is needed to ease regional traffic congestion. The Bi-County Parkway remains on regional road plans. The area where it’s been proposed has been identified by state transportation officials as one of the commonwealth’s 12 “corridors of statewide significance,” where improvements are needed to “help people and goods move between regions in Virginia and to areas outside Virginia.”
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors previously removed the Bi-County Parkway from the county’s existing comprehensive plan in 2016 after a years-long political fight – a move that temporarily halted the road from moving forward.
Opponents continue to argue the roadway would open Va. 234 in Prince William County to a barrage of freight truck traffic heading to and from Dulles International Airport and I-95.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
