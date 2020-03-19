U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities such as hospitals, doctors' offices, accredited health clinics and emergent or urgent care facilities, except under extraordinary circumstances.
According to a press release announcing the decision, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations will focus enforcement on public safety risks and individuals subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds.
For individuals who do not fall into those categories, the press release said, the agency will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention.
“Individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear civil immigration enforcement,” the press release said.
