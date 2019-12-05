U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested seven individuals in Prince William County – five in Manassas and two in Woodbridge – between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 on criminal and civil violations, ICE officials said Monday.
The arrests were part of a regional operation in Northern Virginia conducted by the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20 that resulted in the arrests of 56 individuals in Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Those arrested, 53 men and 3 women, included nationals from Australia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Libya, Mexico and South Korea, according to an ICE press release.
ICE officials declined to give the individuals’ names because the immigration violations are civil – not criminal – infractions and therefore are not subject to public disclosure. ICE spokesman Kaitlyn Pote would not disclose the circumstances of the arrests or where they took place.
ERO Washington Field Office Director Russell Hott said in a press release that the arrested individuals, “not only disregarded our nation’s immigration laws, but they have also committed serious crimes here in the U.S.”
However, a 20-year-old Mexican citizen living in Manassas who had no prior arrests or convictions was among those arrested, according to Pote.
Others detained in Manassas and Woodbridge had prior convictions for petty theft, driving under the influence and driving without a license. One had a conviction on a sexual battery charge, while another was said to be a “confirmed member” of gang, according to Pote.
In an email, Pote said the five Manassas residents taken into ICE custody on Tuesday, Nov. 12 included:
- An unlawfully present 55-year-old Salvadoran national with convictions for petty theft and driving while intoxicated. The individual was served a notice to appear and placed in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
- A 32-year-old citizen of El Salvador with an outstanding order of removal resulting from two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and two prior convictions for driving without a license. The individual was placed in ICE custody and removed from the United States on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- A 35-year-old Honduran citizen with an outstanding order of removal resulting from a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated. The individual was placed in ICE custody and removed from the United States on Friday, Nov. 22.
- A 27-year-old Mexican citizen convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to 90 days incarceration and one year of probation. The individual was served with a notice to appear and placed in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
- A 20-year-old Mexican citizen who has no prior criminal arrests or convictions and was served with a notice to appear and placed in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
Pote said two Woodbridge residents arrested on Monday, Nov. 18, included:
- A 28-year-old citizen of El Salvador who was previously removed from the United States. The individual is a “confirmed member” of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) but has no prior arrests or convictions. The individual’s order of removal was reinstated, and he remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
- A 21-year-old citizen of Honduras convicted of sexual battery by force or helplessness and sentenced to 12 months incarceration. The individual is a registered sex offender. The individual was served with a notice to appear and placed in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
Other arrests took place in Fredericksburg, Washington, D.C., Fairfax, Falls Church, Alexandria, Leesburg, Herndon, District Heights and Sterling, the ICE press release said.
Only 100,000 more to go.
Good job ice.
