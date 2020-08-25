Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.