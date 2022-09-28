Alex walks out at Gar-Field High School.jpg

Alex, a student at Gar-Field High School who didn’t provide her last name, participates in a student walk out on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 Courtesy
Photo_News_student walk outs_Osbourn.JPG

Osbourn High School students gather in the football stadium for a walk out there. Courtesy.
Photo_News_student walkouts_hylton.jpg

Hundreds of students walked out of Hylton High School in Dale City on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to protest proposed draft policies that roll back transgender students’ rights.

 

 
