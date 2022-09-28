When Shane Juarez decided to lead a student walk out at Gar-Field High School Tuesday morning to protest Virginia’s new proposed guidelines for transgender students, he didn’t know how many students would take part.
So when a long line of teens streamed out of the building and onto the football field– nearly filling the running track -- he was pleasantly surprised.
“We estimated that about 800 of our students attended,” he said in an interview after school ended for the day. “That’s quite a lot more than we were expecting.”
The number amounted to about one-third of Gar-Field High School’s 2,365 students. Many of skipped lunch to participate in the demonstration, which lasted about 30 minutes. The students circled the track chanting “Trans rights are human rights!,” carried protest signs and listened to students’ speeches. Aside from a faulty microphone, things went pretty smoothly, Juarez said.
Juarez, a Gar-Field High senior, said he got involved because the issue of protecting transgender students’ rights at school “hits close to home.” As a transgender male, Juarez said he endured some bigotry early in his high school career but now feels fairly comfortable at school given school policies that respect students’ chosen names and pronouns and allow them to use restroom facilities that match their gender identity.
Juarez said he’s worried future students won’t have the same experiences if new policies, many of which reverse current the rules, are adopted by Prince William County schools. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administrationreleased a draft of the policy changes on Friday, Sept. 16.
“I want to help out other students that won’t have the voice I had today,” Juarez said, noting he’s most concerned the new policies would “out” students to unsupportive families.
The new policies are in keeping with Youngkin’s pledge to involve and empower parents in decisions regarding their children’s schooling. Among other things, they would require that parents to sign off on changes to students’ names and pronouns and to allow students access to school counseling. Permanent name changes would have to be substantiated by legal documents, such as a birth certificate, according to the changes, dubbed “2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.”
Even if a student and their parents request a different name or pronouns, school staff would not be required to use them because of their own First Amendment rights to free speech, the draft policies say.
Further, the policies make no mention of gender-neutral pronouns, such as they/them, and require students to use the bathroom and locker room facilities that correspond with their sex at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
“I just want school to remain safe for transgender students,” Juarez said when asked about the proposed changes. “I believe students come to schools from homes every day to escape their homes, to escape their problems and to be who they want to be.”
Thousands of students walk out across the county, state
In addition to Gar-Field High, student walkouts in protest of the VDOE draft policies were planned Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Battlefield, Colgan, C.D. Hylton, Osbourn, Osbourn Park, Woodbridge Senior and Unity Reed high schools. Patriot High School was scheduled to hold a walk out on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The local walk outs are part of about 100 coordinated across the state by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led organization with more than 200 LGBTQ+ and allied members in Virginia, according to an event news release.
Reporters were prohibited from being on Prince William County school property during the walk outs because the events were not sponsored by schools nor the school division, according to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
“Due to safety and logistical issues, visitors, including media, will not be allowed to attend,” Gulotta said in an email.
Judging from observations made from public property near the schools, television helicopter camera footage and photos posted on social media, thousands walked out of Prince William County high schools that participated in the demonstrations, which occurred at varying times during the school day.
At Hylton High School in Dale City, hundreds of students walked out at about 9 a.m. and gathered in the parking lot at the side of the school. The students could be heard chanting “Trans rights are human rights!” and “Say no to DOE!”
State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, a resident of Dale City and a father of four, stood at the far end of the C.D. Hylton High School parking lot to observe the walk out. He said he wanted to show support for the students, including two of his own, a freshman and a senior.
McPike said both he and his kids opposed the new draft policies because of the negative impacts they believe they pose to vulnerable teens who may come from unsupportive families or who might not yet be ready to share their status with their parents.
“They’re absolutely appalled and upset by the proposed rules,” McPike said of his two kids. “They know that there may be many kids who need access to counseling, but the proposed rule would block that because [some kids] might not be comfortable with approaching their parents. … The opportunity for family rejection is real and significant to many kids.”
McPike further said the policy to require a parent’s permission for their student to receive counseling services is “absolutely dangerous.”
McPike said the state Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, is looking for ways to block the policies from taking effect. He urged parents and community members to register their opinions about the draft policy on the Virginia Town Hall Regulatory web site and said he suspects the policies will likely face a court challenge in the near future.
If and when a lawsuit is filed, McPike said he believes the legislators’ testimony during the debate on the 2020 state law that requires schools to adopt policies for transgender students – H.B. 145 – will show that lawmakers had very different intentions than what is being proposed by the Youngkin administration.
“The legislative record will show that the legislature sought to protect our kids -- not to do what the Youngkin administration did,” he added. “So when this gets challenged in court, it will be thrown out.”
When asked to respond to the walk outs and McPike’s criticism of the model policies, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the draft guidelines “make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate the requests of children and their families.”
“Parents should be a part of their children’s lives, and it’s apparent through the public protests and on-camera interviews that those objecting to the guidance already have their parents as part of that conversation,” Porter added in an emailed statement.
“While students exercise their free speech today, we’d note that these policies state that students should be treated with compassion and schools should be free from bullying and harassment.”
Porter also sent links to several press articles about parents “walking out” of school board meetings or raising objections to school division’s attempts to adopt the more liberal 2021 model policy for transgender students, which were not adopted by several Virginia school divisions.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who became the first openly transgender state legislator in the U.S. when she was elected in 2017, noted the school walk outs are reminiscent of famed Virginia student activist Barbara Johns, whose protest of her segregated Virginia high school became part of the landmark court case Brown vs. the Board of Education of Topeka that declared segregated public schools unconstitutional.
“Most of the kids walking out were, statistically speaking, cisgender straight kids, yet they were doing that today because they care about their classmates and they don’t want anything bad to happen to them,” Roem said. “I can’t imagine that being the case back when I was a closeted trans kid in the 1990s.”
Roem said she does not believe the draft policies will stand up to legal scrutiny both because they violate the 2020 state law and because they are inherently contradictory. On the one hand, the policies say students must use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex but then include the caveat “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
The policies then reference the Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board case, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit held that transgender students must be allowed to use restroom facilities that correspond to their gender – not their sex at birth.
At the most recent Prince William County School Board meeting on Sept. 21, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said she is “reviewing the guidelines to determine the implications for the school division.” McDade also voiced support for gay and transgender student protections.
“I want to reaffirm our commitment to protecting the overall physical, emotional and psychological safety of all staff and students inclusive of our LGBTQ+ community,” she said.
Diego Vega, a 15-year-old junior who led a student walk out at Osbourn Park High School, said they are acutely aware of the impacts the new draft policy could have on them and their classmates. Vega called the draft guidelines “queer-phobic.”
“I just want to emphasize the fact that queer students -- although we are a minority at school -- with the amount of allies that we have at school, add up to a majority,” Vega said. “We will not let these harmful changes happen silently. We’re not just going to sit around and watch this regression happen.”
Cher Muzyk contributed to this report. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
