‘I’m still going to be wearing a mask for a while'

Despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s move last weekend to lift Virginia’s statewide mask mandate, many Prince William County residents seemed unwilling this week to give up their face coverings – at least for now.
At the Potomac Mills mall, at Prince William County recreation centers and early voting sites, inside some local grocery stores and even at area gas pumps, many local residents were still wearing masks.
In some places, masks remained explicitly required, such as Prince William County buildings and at the mall. But even in places where masks are now optional, such as Starbucks and Giant grocery stores, employees said most customers and employees are choosing to keep their faces covered.
Compared to its neighboring shops at Potomac Mills, Starbucks was an outlier this week. While most continued to display “face masks required” signs, Starbucks posted new signs stating: “Face coverings are optional if you’re fully vaccinated.”
The national coffee-shop chain announced over the weekend that it would switch its in-store rules to match the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance announced last Thursday, May 13, which said vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.
Still, the store was hardly back to normal. The baristas behind the counter were still donning masks, and the stores chairs and tables remained off-limits.
“I’m going to be wearing a mask for a while,” said Monet, a Starbucks employee who declined to give her last name.
“I don’t know why they lifted the mandate out of nowhere. It seems strange to me,” she added. “People are still getting sick.”
At other spots in the mall, both workers and employees shared similar sentiments. At Marshall’s Home Goods, employee Estela Lopez-Arias said she had yet to even hear about Northam’s decision to lift the mask rule.
As of Monday afternoon, Marshalls was still assigning workers to man a cart near the mall's front entrance stocked with hand-sanitizer, shopping cart wipes and disposable face masks. Lopez-Arias was posted there with a calculator, which she used to keep track of people entering the store. If the number got too high, she said, she would have to ask people to wait outside. On that particular day, however, the store was mostly empty. The few shoppers inside were all wearing face coverings.
“Only a really, really small amount of people don’t wear a mask,” Lopez-Arias said.
At “Aim Point,” an indoor shooting range for toy air-soft guns, employee Fatih Tolga sat behind the cash register with his mask hanging down around his chin. When a customer walked in, however, he quickly pulled it up.
“I care about being healthy,” he said in explanation. “I got the vaccine, but I know the importance of wearing a mask.”
Still, Tolga said he’s looking forward to shedding his mask eventually.
“The vaccines, this is our chance to get back to normal,” he said. “That is what I wish.”
Potomac Mills is one of several malls owned by the Simon Properties. On its website, Simon says “customers will be encouraged to wear facial coverings as recommended by the CDC.”
Now that the CDC has changed its guidance, however, there was no sign in the mall that the rules had changed. Only in the food court, where people were actively eating and drinking, were people not wearing masks.
On Monday, friends Chris Gonzalez, 20, Ben Yasine, 19, and Thomas Brown, 20, all Virginia Commonwealth University students from Fairfax County, pulled their masks below their chins while eating a snack in the food court. All three said they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but still wear masks in public, unless eating, both for their own safety and to show courtesy to others.
Gonzales said he isn’t convinced it’s safe for everyone to shed their masks.
“I just feel like it would be safer to wait a month or two after everyone is vaccinated so we know the consequences or the benefits of the having everyone vaccinated,” he said.
Yasine said he wondered if wearing masks would become the new normal, especially for people who have a cold or want to avoid one. All three said they also wear masks to avoid confrontation.
“I’ve seen a lot of people be very confrontational about mask-wearing,” Yasine said. “I don’t want to start an issue that doesn’t need to be started.”
Prince William County officials say they are still evaluating the mask-wearing protocols in county buildings and facilities, such as the county’s recreation centers.
During the board of supervisors’ May 18 meeting, County Executive Chris Martino said his office was evaluating the governor’s revised executive order to ensure the county adheres to rules about maintaining masks in congregate settings, such as the jail and the county’s homeless facilities.
The governor’s order also continues to require masks in health care settings and in public schools, since COVID-19 vaccines have only recently been approved for those between the ages of 12 and 15 and have not yet been approved for those younger than 12.
“There are a lot of details to work out and a lot of exceptions that we want to make sure we get right,” Martino said.
At Giant grocery store on Dale Boulevard in Dale City, employees had just received word this week that masks would no longer be required for customers and employees who are vaccinated. As of Monday, however, the store looked the same as the mall: nearly all customers and employees wore masks.
“We are not allowed to ask customers if they are vaccinated or not, because if do we’ll get into a lot of trouble,” said store manager Louie Tawil.
About 80% of the store’s customers are still coming in masked, Tawil estimated, although he said the number of unmasked faces seems to have gown a bit since Saturday, when Virginia’s mask rule was lifted.
Tawil said he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as have most if not all of the store’s employees. Still, most are holding onto their masks, he said.
“I think they’re just a little afraid,” he said. “I think it’s a still a little too early, in my opinion.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.