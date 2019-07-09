Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expressed his disappointment with the GOP-controlled General Assembly’s decision to abruptly adjourn Tuesday’s special session on gun legislation, saying he “expected better of them.”
Northam (D) issued a statement at 2:30 p.m., about an hour after the Senate voted at 1:30 p.m. to adjourn its session until Nov. 18 in a 20-to-18 party-line vote. The session began at noon.
Neither the Senate nor the House of Delegates took up any of the more than 50 bills that had been submitted ahead of the July 9 special meeting.
Northam called state lawmakers back to Richmond in June, days after the May 31 mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building left 12 people dead and four seriously injured. Since then, Northam has traveled the state advocating for stricter laws in an effort to curb gun violence, which claimed 1,028 Virginians in 2017.
“I called legislators back to Richmond for this special session so we could take immediate action to address the gun violence emergency that takes more than a thousand Virginians’ lives each year,” Northam’s statement said. “I expected lawmakers to take this seriously. I expected them to do what their constituents elected them to do—discuss issues and take votes.”
Northam’s statement noted that an average of three Virginians die each day due to gun violence.
“That means hundreds of Virginians may die between today and November 18, the next day the legislature plans to work,” he added.
“It is shameful and disappointing that Republicans in the General Assembly refuse to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives. I expected better of them. Virginians expect better of them.”
There’s been no official statement yet from either Del. Kirk Cox, 66th District, the Republican speaker of the House of Delegates, or Sen. Tommy Norment, R-3rd, leader of the state Senate.
(2) comments
“I called legislators back to Richmond for this special session so we could take immediate action to address the gun violence emergency that takes more than a thousand Virginians’ lives each year.....” Baloney. Governor Northam used the Virginia Beach mass shooting to call the General Assembly into special session for one reason. To further the liberal Democrat's agenda which has the end goal of total confiscation of all weapons from the citizenry of our nation. His true disappointment is that there are still enough elected officials around that fear God, respect our Constitution and love our country enough to stop him from succeeding.
And we expect better of you Governor. But it is obvious you are not the best for this job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.