Hylton Performing Arts Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend indoor performances

Beginning Oct. 18, the Hylton Performing Arts Center will require anyone attending its indoor performances to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry, the venue announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome audiences back to indoor performances and want to do so as safely as possible,” the Hylton Performing Arts Center said in a Sept. 21 news release. “We join performing arts venues across the greater Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. area in providing the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff and volunteers by requiring that audience members provide proof of vaccination to attend all live public performances at our indoor venues.”
In addition to the new vaccination or testing requirement, all audience members age 2 and up will also be required to wear face masks inside the Hylton Performing Arts Center, as they are now, the announcement said.
A proof of vaccination and matching photo ID will be required upon entry into the Hylton Center in the form of a physical vaccination card, a digital copy on a mobile device, a printout from a medical provider or an individual’s state vaccine registry, the release said.
As alternative, attendees may show a negative test result upon entry, but it must be either a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of the performance time or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering, the release said.
Self-administered or at-home COVID-19 test results will not be accepted, the release said.
The policy applies to “all attendees, including those who did not purchase tickets,” the release said.
If proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results are not presented, attendees will be denied access to the venue but will be offered a refund or an exchange. Entry requirements will be reviewed monthly and are subject to change, the release said.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test results will not be required for audiences at outdoor events, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.