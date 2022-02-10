How should Prince William grow over the next 20 years? Weigh in tonight

Prince William County’s Planning Office will hold an in-person community meeting on the “Pathway to 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update” tonight, Thursday, Feb. 10, at George Mason University’s Manassas campus.
The meeting will be held at the Beacon Hall Conference Center and will begin at 6 p.m. with an in-person-only "open house" with county agencies.
It will be followed by in-person and virtual public comment time at 7 p.m.
There will be no formal staff presentation at the meeting.
Prince William County’s comprehensive plan provides a blueprint for future development in the county. The “Pathway to 2040” comprehensive plan update is first major update to the plan since 2010.
The update includes major changes to the county’s existing land-use designations, including allowing new mixed-use development in 10 “activity centers” and “redevelopment corridors” that will allow increased residential densities in specific areas.
It also replans the county’s designated rural, commonly known as the "rural crescent," area to allow for higher density development.
The comprehensive plan update is expected to head to the Prince William County Planning Commission and Prince William Board of County Supervisors for a vote in May.
The deadline to register for tonight's event was Wednesday, Feb. 9. But there is some room for walk-ins, according to Justin Patton, Prince William County archeologist and a member of the county's planning staff.
The county will try to accommodate those who did not register before the deadline and want to speak during the meeting, but those who registered in advanced will be permitted to speak first, Patton said in an email.
Face masks are required to enter. Those who attend are also required to abide by George Mason University's COVID protocols, which include wearing a mask and taking the Mason COVID health check, a process that requires people to register their email addresses and answer questions on an online form.
People are encouraged "to take the Mason COVID health check before the leave for the meeting," Patton said in an email.
A link to watch a livestream of the event will be posted on the county’s website here.
Note: This report has been updated to note that pre-registration for tonight's meeting closed on Wednesday, Feb. 9, but that some walk-ins will be admitted. Also, participants must wear face masks and take the GMU online COVID-19 health check to attend.
(1) comment
The most important aspect about this, or any plan, is not solely what it says, but whether it can be believed. Our recent experience shows that prudent prior land use policies can be whimsically ignored at the whiff of a developer’s dollar. Plans can be useful, but not if they are printed on flash paper.
In May, the County published the results of a poll it conducted to obtain resident sentiment as it prepared to update the comprehensive plan. Question 1 was about land use priorities. The top three priorities for residents were 1) preserve rural areas, 2) preserve trees / forests, and 3) parks, open space, recreation. 71% of respondents selected “preserving rural areas of the county” as one of their top three priorities. 41% of all respondents selected “tree / forest preservation” as one of their top three land use priorities.
So what is the most notable aspect about the draft comprehensive plan update? The elimination of the Rural Crescent. So my questions are:
• Did our County planners get the wrong poll results?
• If they didn’t, why would the County conduct a poll that it fully intended to ignore?
• Even if County planners think their residents are too ignorant to know what they want, did they really need to do the exact opposite?
• Was there a separate poll conducted for developers, and can we see those results?
• Whose fingerprints are on this undemocratic document? They should take a bow in daylight.
• Who’s really running this County and for who’s benefit?
• Whoever that is, when do we get a chance to get rid of them?
This is your County, where you chose to live and raise your families. It should not be plundered for the sake of making developers richer.
