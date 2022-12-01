Photo_News_American Legion housing project_main.jpg

American Legion Post 114 Commander Larry Laws, left, and Don Scoggins, a member of the post, in front of the post lodge on Prince William Street that will soon be replaced by a new lodge and 12 affordable housing units geared toward veterans. 

 Jill Palermo
Photo_News_American Legion housing project_sign.jpg

American Legion Post 114 Commander Larry Laws, left, and Don Scoggins, in front of the post’s sign on Prince William Street in Manassas. 
rendering of the American Legion Post 114 lodge

A rendering of the front and back of the new American Legion Post 114 lodge that is planned as part of the People Inc. development on the post's property along Prince William Street in Manassas.
American Legion Post 114 duplex rendering

An artist's rendering of one of the six duplexes planned as part of a new affordable housing project on property owned by the American Legion Post 114 on Prince William Street. A total of 12 one- and two-bedroom units are planned.
