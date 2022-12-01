For decades, starting around 1950, members of American Legion Post 114 made good use of their white cinderblock lodge on Prince William Street in Manassas. It’s where the post’s Black members held monthly meetings and family barbecues, building a sense of community among vets who didn’t feel welcome at other veterans’ organizations, which for a time were mostly segregated.
But that began to change about a decade ago, when the aging lodge fell deeper and deeper into disrepair. Since about 2014, American Legion Post 114’s building has been unusable due to rotting floorboards, mold, mildew and paneling that was all but falling off the walls. Its decrepit state forced the post’s members to hold meetings elsewhere, sometimes at the Manassas Museum, and since the pandemic, mostly on Zoom.
At the same time, the post’s members were consumed with worry about what to do about the deteriorating lodge.
American Legion Post 114 has a proud history. It was founded in 1946 by 16 African American veterans of World War I and World War II. They built the lodge and over the years came to own the building and two adjacent lots on Prince William Street, totaling 1.4 acres. One of the lots contains a small house, which the post rents to earn income. The Post also had a short-term commercial mortgage of about $140,000 that required monthly payments.
In about 2016, the Post found itself in a tough spot. The mortgage was coming due, and its lender didn’t want to renew the loan. Post 114’s leaders could have sold all three lots, but then they would lose their lodge as well as any means of building a new one, said Don Scoggins, who was commander of the Post at the time.
Scoggins, 77, is an Army veteran who spent his career in housing. While serving in Vietnam, Scoggins was a housing advisor to the mayor of Da Nang. When he returned to the U.S., he got a job in urban planning for the District of Columbia, where he worked with the nonprofit Frederick Douglass Housing Corporation. Later, he spent 25 years as a real estate broker and then worked in leasing for the federal government. This past July, Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Scoggins to the Virginia Housing Authority board.
So when Scoggins became commander of Post 114, he got to thinking about how the organization could leverage its property to build a new lodge.
“I told the group, if I’m going to be commander, I’m going to quit if we don’t do something about that lodge,” he said in a recent interview.
That’s when Scoggins came up with the idea of offering the land to a developer to build new housing.
“The idea was to find a way to get the money to rebuild the post, but then I switched it to: Maybe we can find the money to build housing on [the land],” he said.
Scoggins said he found the Virginia Housing Development Corporation through a Google search and told someone there about his idea. They connected him with People, Inc., a nonprofit that develops affordable housing in Virginia and Tennessee as part of its mission to serve low-income residents.
Scoggins worked with People, Inc. to come up with a plan. The idea was to rebuild the American Legion Post 114 lodge while also serving the community in a unique and profound way: by building affordable housing geared for low-income veterans.
Their first idea involved building a new post lodge alongside a garden apartment building with about 30 units. But that plan proved to be too large for post’s Prince William Street neighbors, all of whom live in single-family homes.
Then they came up with the current plan: building a new 3,000-square-foot American Legion lodge alongside six duplexes. Each duplex will have two units for a total of 12 on the property. Half will have one bedroom, the other half, two bedrooms. The smaller units will be about 645 square feet, while the larger units will be 965 square feet, said Hunter Snellings, People, Inc.’s director of affordable housing development.
Two of the units will be handicap-accessible, but all will be built according to “universal design standards,” meaning they will have wide hallways and other features that make them ideal for aging in place, Snellings said.
The units will be reserved for residents making up to 80% of the area median income, or about $63,000 a year for a single person and up to $72,000 for a couple, and the rents will be adjusted accordingly. The units will also carry a preference for veterans, meaning they will be reserved for qualifying veterans for 60 days before they are made available to the wider community. People, Inc. will work with local social service agencies to identify renters who qualify, Snellings said.
The project needed a rezoning from the Manassas City Council to convert the three lots from “R-2S,” or small-lot, single-family residential, to B-3.5, “city center planned.” The project sailed through the Manassas City Council with a unanimous vote of approval on Monday, Nov. 28.
In an interview before the vote, Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe said he worked for years with the American Legion Post 114 to come up with a solution for their aging building and was glad to see the affordable housing project move forward.
“It’s a great idea for the legion – big time,” Wolfe said. “It helps them build a new lodge, and it helps clean up a blighted part of Prince William Street.”
“I’m very pleased with where we ended up,” he added. “It’s a really quality project that will serve the both the veterans and the community.”
People, Inc. formed an LLC to take ownership of the property along with American Legion Post 114. People, Inc. will manage the units once they are finished, Snellings said.
Building the new lodge, the 12 duplexes and a parking lot with about 40 spaces will cost about $4.5 million. Snellings said People Inc. is hoping to secure financing in 2023 and expects to break ground in early 2024. The project will likely take about a year to finish, he said.
Once complete, the project will be People, Inc.’s first affordable housing project in Prince William County, Snellings said.
For People, Inc., the best part of the deal is that it came with free land, which is key to making an affordable housing project work in pricey Northern Virginia, Snellings said.
“Any chance you get where you can decrease or eliminate the cost of purchasing land, that goes a long way to making a plan financially feasible,” he said.
“People, Inc. was really a godsend,” Scoggins said. “If it wasn’t for them, we would have had to go out of business.”
Scoggins said the plan has lifted a huge burden from the American Legion Post 114, which has dwindled to 50 members, about 15 of whom are active. Once their rebuilt lodge is finished, they hope to get back to hosting meetings and get-togethers and refocus on their mission: serving local veterans and the wider community.
Being able to provide housing for veterans is icing on the cake.
“It’s exciting because it provides what we really wanted, which was to find a new home” for Post 114, Scoggins said. “The housing part was secondary, but it’s become equal to what we were trying to do.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
