Fires at two homes in Bristow and Dale City Thursday evening displaced 14 residents but resulted in no injuries, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called first to a townhome in the 12000 block of Elliots Oak Place, in the Villages at Saybrooke in Bristow, at 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
They arrived to find fire on the exterior and spreading up and into the home, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The townhome was declared unsafe to occupy, displacing the seven residents, including two adults and five children. The county fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the blaze, Smolsky said.
Firefighters responded at 8:34 p.m. at a single-family home in the 13800 block of Lindendale Road in Dale City after multiple calls reporting a deck on fire, Smolsky said.
Crews arrived to find fire on the home's exterior and spreading into the upper floor and attic. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the county building official declared the structure unsafe to occupy.
The Red Cross is assisting seven residents who were displaced, who included six adults and one child. The fire originated from a propane grill on the home’s rear deck, Smolsky said in a news release.
As a result of the fire, Smolsky warned against leaving lit grills unattended and said they should be at least 10 to 15 feet away from any structure or combustible items.
“Keep small children a safe distance away" from lit grills, Smolsky added in the release. “If you have a propane grill, ensure all fittings are tight and the tank is secured.”
