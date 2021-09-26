You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House fire sparked by crash closes part of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge

  • Updated
  • 0
House_Fire_JC Photography 2021 - -131.jpg

Prince William County firefighters battle a house fire in the 13900 block of Andorra Drive in Woodbridge on Sunday, Sept. 26.  The fire started after a vehicle crashed into the home, according to police.

 John Calhoun

A fire that sparked after a car crashed into a house has closed down a portion of Minnieville Road Sunday evening.

House_Fire_2JC Photography 2021 - -132.jpg

Scenes from a house fire in the 13900 block of Andorra Drive in Woodbridge on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Crews were called to the corner of Minnieville and Andorra drives at about 5:29 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, as a result of the crash and resulting fire. The incident occurred in the 13900 block of Andorra Drive, according to police.

Southbound Minnieville Drive was closed between Prince William Parkway and Andorra Drive as of about 5:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Prince William County police.

There's no word yet on injuries or what might have caused the crash.

Stay with Prince William Times for updates.

Officers are on scene crash into a structure in the 13900 block of Andorra Dr. Minnieville Rd is shut down southbound from Prince William Pkwy to Andorra Dr.. Motorists can expect delays in the area. Use caution and follow police direction.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters