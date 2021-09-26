House fire sparked by crash closes part of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge

A fire that sparked after a car crashed into a house has closed down a portion of Minnieville Road Sunday evening.
Crews were called to the corner of Minnieville and Andorra drives at about 5:29 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, as a result of the crash and resulting fire. The incident occurred in the 13900 block of Andorra Drive, according to police.
Southbound Minnieville Drive was closed between Prince William Parkway and Andorra Drive as of about 5:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Prince William County police.
There's no word yet on injuries or what might have caused the crash.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
Officers are on scene crash into a structure in the 13900 block of Andorra Dr. Minnieville Rd is shut down southbound from Prince William Pkwy to Andorra Dr.. Motorists can expect delays in the area. Use caution and follow police direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.