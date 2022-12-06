A fire blamed on an unattended candle sparked a fire in a Woodbridge home late Monday afternoon, causing moderate damage to the home and displacing two adult residents, according Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Varsity Drive at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in response to the blaze. Varsity Drive is in a residential area between Interstate 95 and Horner Road in eastern Prince William County.
Crews arrived to find that the fire started in the basement. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office determined a candle was the source of the fire, Smolsky said in a news release.
The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends against the use of candles. If they are used, they should never be left unattended, used near combustible materials or within the reach of children and pets, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.