A fire on Leland Road in the Yorkshire area of Manassas Tuesday afternoon caused extensive damage to a home in the 8000 block of Leland Road, displacing seven adult residents but no one was injured, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to Leland Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and found fire showing from the back side of a two-story, single-family dwelling, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
“Fire attack” was quickly initiated to fight the rapidly spreading blaze, Smolsky said.
“At one point, crews were forced to change tactics due to the amount of fire,” Smolsky said.
The structure sustained “extensive damage.” The structure was declared unsafe to occupy by a county building official, Smolsky said.
The Red Cross is assisting the seven adults who were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Smolsky said.
One person was home at the time of the fire and was alerted by a smoke detector, Smolsky said in a news release.
“This incident exemplifies the importance of having smoke detectors in all properties,” the release said. “The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly.”
