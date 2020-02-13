An accidental fire that started in an upstairs bedroom is to blame for a blaze that displaced six Haymarket residents Wednesday afternoon, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Units were dispatched to the home, in the 5400 block of Sherman Oaks Court in Haymarket, at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke” coming from the second floor, according to a fire department Facebook post.
The home's occupants, including four adults and two children, were home at the time of the fire and were alerted by smoke detectors. No injuries were reported, the post said.
The home sustained extensive damage. A Prince William County building official declared the home unsafe to occupy.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and was accidental, the post said.
