An overnight house fire early Tuesday displaced five adults and three children from their home in the Sudley area of Manassas. The home sustained “extensive” damage in the blaze, but no one was injured, according to Prince William County fire officials.
Firefighters were called to the 10300 block of Lomond Drive at 1:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to respond to the fire. The home’s eight residents managed to safely escape from the home, but fire was showing when crews arrived, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The residents were alerted to the fire from a “popping” sound, which woke them up. Shortly afterward, the home’s smoke detectors activated, Smolsky said in a news release.
The fire started in a bedroom that was left vacant earlier in the evening, the release said.
A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Smolsky said.
“The Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all homes to be equipped with smoke detectors. Detectors provide the best means to provide you and your family the ability to quickly detect and safely escape from a home fire,” Smolsky said. “Check your batteries regularly to ensure proper operation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.