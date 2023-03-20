Seven people, including five adults and two children, were displaced early Tuesday morning by a house fire in Dale City that was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Fire crews were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20 to a single-family home on the 14000 block Danville Road that was on fire. The home is west of Dale Boulevard near Darbydale Avenue. All occupants had already evacuated safely by the time firefighters arrived, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Though the fire was quickly brought under control, the house sustained extensive damage and was determined unsafe to live in. The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, Smolsky said.
In a statement, Smolsky warned county residents to dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials in water or non-combustible containers—not on the ground or in combustible materials.
He also advised homeowners to water outdoor mulch during dry periods, so it is less likely to ignite.
