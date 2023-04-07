Electrical equipment is being blamed for a Dale City fire that displaced two adults and one child on Thursday, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 14000 block of Filarete Street in Dale City at 12:11 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and arrived to find fire and smoke conditions throughout the home, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The home sustained moderate damage, requiring the county building official to declare the property unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The residents, some of whom were home when the house caught fire, were alerted to the blaze by a UPS delivery man whoobserved smoke coming from the roof of the home. Red Cross isassistingthe residents, one of whom was transported to an area medical facility with a non-life-threatening illness, the release said.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the firewas accidental and caused by electrical equipment failure, the release said.
