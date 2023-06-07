Nine people, including six adults and three children, were displaced Tuesday when a fire ripped through their Dale City home, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road in Dale City, at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and arrived to find heavy fire showing from the second floor, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews quickly controlled the fire. The fire was discovered by one of the adult occupants who was home when the fire began. The home sustained moderate damage, but there were no injuries, Smolsky said in a news release.
A Prince William County building official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting the family, the release said.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was electrical in nature. The fire was accidental, Smolsky said.
