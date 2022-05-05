For about the last decade, the Harvest Life Changers’ $50 million new church – a brown brick behemoth with peaked roof lines sitting atop huge, cream-colored retaining walls – has been in various stages of construction, which ground to a halt in 2020. Now, church leaders say they are once again working with Prince William County officials to take steps toward finishing the project.
Bishop Lyle Dukes, who leads Harvest Life Changers Church with his wife, Deborah, says the church is looking to secure new financing and hopes to submit plans for the building’s interior to the county by this fall.
Dukes says members of his church, who currently meet in a building near IKEA that was once a furniture factory, are determined to see the project to its fruition both for their congregation and the wider community.
When complete, the 204,000-square-foot building on Neabsco Mills Road and U.S. 1 will feature a 4,000-seat sanctuary, classrooms, a food court, office space and community event space. Dukes says he is confident the building will open, even if it happens in stages.
“We are a community church, and while it’s been a challenge, this is something we are trying to do to help the community,” Dukes said in a recent interview. “The whole downstairs area along the Route 1 side of the building will just be for the community. We will have food, clothing and a whole wing for the youth.”
A vision 16 years in the making
Harvest Life Changers’ church, a non-denominational Christian congregation, got its start in 1995 when it began meeting at Potomac High School and moved into its existing building on Telegraph Road in 2001. Wanting an even bigger facility with room for growth, the church purchased a nearly 16-acre site 16 years ago, in 2006, for $4 million.
The steeply sloped site posed challenges from the beginning, however. Before starting construction on the church building, the heavily wooded area had to be cleared and eight retaining walls built to stabilize the site. The complex nature of the wall installation was a time-consuming process that required qualified third-party inspections as well as a subsequent county inspections, said Richard O’Connor, a development project manager for Prince William County’s Building Development Division.
Work on the site began shortly after the county approved a special use permit for the site in 2010. Work proceeded over the next several years with the county extending Harvest Life Changers’ “performance bonds” five times since approving its site plan, according to Wade Hugh, the county’s director of development services.
Performance bonds are required for any public improvement proposed as part of a construction project to ensure that developers fulfill their obligations to the county, Hugh said. To accommodate the new building, Harvest Life Changers promised to build turn lanes onto Neabsco Mills Road as well as a stormwater management facility, sidewalks outside the church and a parking lot. The church also had to put $158,000 in escrow that could help pay for a 10-foot-wide trail along Neabsco Mills Road, should the county’s transportation department pursue one, Hugh said.
Pandemic, financing challenges
By 2020, the bulk of the facility’s exterior and most of the eight retaining walls were finished. Just before the pandemic struck, however, Harvest Life Changers’ existing financing was suspended when its lender went out of business, Dukes said.
Adding to those challenges, county inspections ground to a halt due to pandemic precautions.
Sometime that year, a chain-link fence was looped around the building, a step Prince William County officials require to keep a construction site secure when work stalls.
More recently, supply-chain challenges have both increased prices and delayed the purchase of needed materials. Some items have taken months longer to arrive. Just the windows and doors cost $1.2 million, Dukes said.
Over the past few months, the church has met with county officials as crews resumed work on the windows and doors, items that do not require county inspection, Hugh said.
Dukes said the construction challenges will push the final cost of the church beyond its initial $50 million cost. He said the church needs another loan to finish the project but would not disclose the amount they are seeking.
He insisted, however, that the church is on solid financial footing, has not defaulted on previous loans and is not in danger of abandoning the project. County records show the church has refinanced the project over the years.
“The majority of the potential [future] financing will be for the remainder of the project,” Dukes said in an email. “However, there is a portion of expense that we are continuing to pay, which will be included in the commercial loan.”
County officials say they have strived to work with the church over the years in hopes the project will eventually come to a successful conclusion.
“Nobody wants an abandoned building in Prince William County,” O’Connor said. “We want the church to get full occupancy so they can enjoy the vision they had when they decided to build this church. They are very passionate, and we want to help them fulfill their dream.”
Reach Kipp Hanley at jkhanley73@gmail.com
