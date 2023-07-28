The number of Prince William County residents experiencing homelessness hit a three-year high this year and is up more than 35% since last year, mirroring regional trends, according to a recent report released by Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The economic stress of the pandemic, the expiration of COVID-19 era housing and income supports and a burst of new construction may have contributed to the rise in the homeless count, according to Tony Turnage, Prince William County’s director of homeless services.
In the county, there are more people in homeless shelters now than there have been at any point in the past five years, according to the report, and more unsheltered people than there have been since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
There are no unsheltered homeless children in the county, but there were 40 families with children staying in either shelters or transitional housing during the annual “point-in-time” homeless survey conducted in January.
The number of unsheltered people—those who are not living in a homeless shelter, hotel or other indoor location – was 73 when the PIT count was taken, compared to 102 in 2020. However, the number of unsheltered residents more than doubled since 2022 when it was just 27.
The PIT survey found 326 total residents experiencing homelessness, an increase of 35% from the 2022 PIT survey, which counted 241 such residents. It’s likely both numbers are undercounts, as it is difficult to find every homeless person when some manage to find temporary shelter during the winter. The count is conducted during the last 10 days of January each year.
“Often during extreme cold weather, persons will find alternative locations to live—for example, living with others in a hotel or motel or seeking out family and friends during extreme cold weather conditions,” Turnage said in an email.
The county’s rising number of people experiencing homelessness could be attributed to better “street outreach” and survey techniques, including identifying and visiting the county’s homeless encampments, Turnage said.
Most of Prince William County’s homeless people have roots in the county with 85% having lived either in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park.
“It is a common misconception that persons experiencing homelessness are largely transient, when, in reality, they are usually residents of the CoC (Continuum of Care) from which they request services,” the report reads.
Turnage said there is “not much movement between jurisdictions” based on the results of earlier surveys.
Out in the woods
Unhoused residents have camped in the county’s undeveloped wooded areas – mostly behind retail corridors near the Potomac Mills Mall and along Sudley Road in Manassas – for decades.
In Woodbridge, about 10 to 15 people were recently forced out of their campsites near Caton Hill and Telegraph roads because of a planned affordable housing apartment complex, according to Kathy Schuster, of Help Us Grow Strong (HUGS), which provides weekly meals and supplies to those living in the Woodbridge-area homeless camps.
Schuster said between five and 50 people turn out for their Saturday outreach events, which offer necessities such as toiletries, fresh fruit, snacks, canned goods, new T-shirts and socks to anyone who needs them.
Schuster said HUGS has recently seen more families take part in its weekly events – many of whom are not homeless but struggling. She said the expiration of COVID-19 era protections has been hard on lower-income residents.
“They had all this money coming in – extra food stamps and help with the rent – and all those programs just stopped with very little warning,” Schuster said. “There should have been a tapering off.”
Schuster said she often refers homeless residents to Prince William County’s “coordinated entry” line for help but said they encounter waiting lists or other barriers, including that sometimes no one answers their calls.
More minority, older residents affected
According to the 2023 survey, homelessness disproportionately affects the county’s minority and disabled residents.
While only about 22% of Prince William County residents are African American, the PIT survey found that 56% of local residents experiencing homelessness are Black. And while less than 6% of country residents are disabled, the survey found that 36% of unhoused county residents have some kind of disabling condition.
Also, about 23% of the local unhoused are age 55 and over, while only about 11% of the county’s population is 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The number of local older adults and those with disabilities experiencing homelessness has steadily risen over the past five years. Disabilities include physical, mental and emotional conditions such as traumatic brain injury, PTSD and other chronic illnesses, along with developmental disabilities. Drug addiction that is diagnosed by a doctor or that qualifies as disability by Social Security, is considered a disabling condition.
Rose Powers, director of the Christian nonprofit Street Light Ministries says that around 30% of the homeless residents they help are considered “medically fragile.” The nonprofit focuses on single adults experiencing homelessness, who are not prioritized for county shelters.
“These are people who have worked all their lives and then became ill with a chronic health condition that left them unable to maintain a job,” Powers said. “They would lose their job, health insurance and housing and end up in the woods.”
A homeless encampment in the woods behind Powers’ first church in Woodbridge inspired Powers to start Streetlight, which uses a “housing-first” model that houses people before requiring them to work on the issues that contributed to their homeless, such as drug addiction, lack of skills, medical conditions or emotional trauma.
“They’ve lived in the woods for years, and it takes a while for them to reacclimate to normal society,” Powers said. “They have to relearn life skills. That’s why we opted for a permanent supportive housing approach.”
The elderly and medically fragile homeless populations were prioritized for county programs during COVID-19, including subsidized hotel rooms and priority rehousing.
Powers said COVID-19 caused people who were just barely holding on to their housing to become homeless, which could explain the recent rise. Because pandemic-era programs such as subsidized hotel rooms are now ending, homeless people who may have had a small reprieve are now back on the streets.
During the pandemic, the county paid for hotel rooms for homeless people who had COVID-19, so they could quarantine away from other encampment or shelter residents, as well as those who were “medically fragile” or had pre-existing conditions that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. This program ended about a year and a half ago, Turnage said.
“We secured a hotel—all of the rooms—and operated it like a shelter,” Turnage said.
Turnage says that he has not seen evictions rise in the county post-COVID but has seen some new faces among the homeless population.
“We’re seeing new people who have never touched our system before,” Turnage said. “I don’t know if the problem is getting worse, but there is a lack of affordable housing in our county. The housing choice voucher program is full, and there is a need for a variety of subsidies.”
Ongoing development of the county is also a concern for the homeless population, which can be pushed out of encampments as a result.
“These wooded areas are now being developed,” Turnage said. “In some cases, a landowner will find people living on their property, and they are being fined because of trash and debris. The landowner may cut grass and brush, so there’s no more hiding places. It’s imperative that we have a well-coordinated street outreach team when we find people in these places not meant for human habitation.”
Available help
The number of shelter beds for the unhoused provided by in Prince William County during the pandemic rose 75% from 186 to 328. There are now about 210 beds spread among six shelters, and some of them have restrictions on who can use them. For example, the Hilda Barg shelter is for families only. The “supportive shelter” is for disabled or medically fragile adults, and the Ferlazzo building shelter is only for adults.
The county also has a rapid re-housing program based on the “housing-first” approach. It helps homeless people by subsidizing their rent and providing a case manager for up to two years to help them get back on their feet. Turnage says that the program uses an individualized rather than “cookie-cutter” approach, since each household has different needs.
“If you prove you can get a job and follow the rules, we’ll make a referral to permanent housing,” Turnage said. “Not having an income is not a reason we can’t refer you.”
Case managers help those in the rapid re-housing program search for jobs, as many apartments don’t allow those without an income to rent.
Powers said homeless people in the county—and across the country—often don’t have the credit history to apply for apartments and lack the funds to pay the deposit on most of them.
“We’re talking $3,000 that they have to come up with just to stabilize, which is one of the reasons people stay homeless,” Powers said. “They’re caught in a cycle. It’s traumatizing. People don’t cope well, and they literally snap.”
Street Light attempts to “fill the gap” caused by what Powers said is a “complete lack” of affordable housing in Prince William County.
Both Prince William County and The Street Light are planning to build new centers to help the county’s homeless population.
The county’s planned “homeless navigation center” will eventually expand and replace the Ferlazzo shelter and augment it with drop-in services and will be completed in the next two to three years according to Turnage.
Street Light’s planned “Hope Center,” an apartment-style facility that will provide support services such as medical care and job training to the homeless, is still seeking a location and funding and remains a work in progress. Powers said that because transportation is a barrier to many homeless people, she wants to create a center where everything it needs is under one roof.
“You take them in even when they’re still suffering some issues, but you take them in, assess their needs and work with them to set goals to rebuild their lives and be productive citizens again,” Powers said.
“Some of them have disabilities they will always have to live with—they may never be able to work—but at least they can live optimal lifestyles and feel worthwhile, with dignity, safety and the comfort of their own home. I think every individual deserves that.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at fauquier.com
