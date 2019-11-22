The Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift Program is in full swing and needs your help to provide a needy child with the simple of joy of a new toy.
We’ll give you the child’s name, age, gender, sizes and their two wishes. It’s a great way to show your kids and grandkids philanthropy and it’s fun! Please visit our website to learn more. All you have to do is tell us how many kids you want to shop for. We currently have 1,360 kids waiting for you!
The Manassas Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 7, in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed at intersections to help folks cross the street as well as to keep everything moving. This super-fun day has been the start of the holiday season for 73 years! Come join the fun and volunteer for a few hours that morning. Please email Nora at nora@greenteaminc.com to learn more.
Speaking of the Manassas Christmas Parade, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift Program for a needy child in our community. We are the first float to go and will gladly take your donation from the parade route. Help us bring the joy of the season to the more than 5,300 children registered this year!
Prince William Special Olympics is kicking off its winter programs this month. The program run until 2020. The sports include alpine skiing and basketball at Hampton Middle School on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and at Stonewall Middle on Saturdays at 4 p.m.
The powerlifting program is at Potomac High School on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The floor hockey program is at GMU on Sundays at 5 p.m. There’s still time to register your athlete and to volunteer by emailing Peggy at areacoordinator@pwsova.org or Rose Ann at outreach@pwsova.org.
The Annual Christmas Bird Count is Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 7 a.m. at Merrimac Farm, Cedar Run, Foggy Bottom, Nokesville Park, Prince William Landfill as well as portions of Prince William Forest Park, Quantico Marine Base and Fauquier County. You can help by identifying and counting birds or by making chili and corn bread for the hungry birders at 11 a.m. at the Merrimac Stone House. Please RSVP at alliance@pwconserve.org or 703-499-4954.
The City of Manassas needs volunteers for the Annual Winter Wonderland Train Show at the Candy Factory Dec. 13-17. Please call 703-368-1873 to reserve your spot.
Girls on the Run is celebrating the end of its season with a 5K run in Woodbridge on Saturday, Nov. 23. Volunteers are needed for several roles. Please email Meagan at mperkins@gotrnova.org to learn more.
The Ethiopian Community Development Council needs volunteers at its Annual Refugees’ First Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4-8 p.m. in Arlington. Please call 703-685-0510, ext. 222, to learn more.
Carried to Full Term is having its Fourth Annual Gala: "Life is a Gift" on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Evergreen Country Club. Volunteers age 18 and up are needed for set-up, guest check-in and silent auction assistance. This promises to be a fun evening. Please email Dawn at dawn.harrison@carriedtofullterm.org for all the specifics.
SERVE Food Pantry needs volunteers to pick up food donations from area grocery stores and restaurants so parents have the resources needed to provide for their families. Volunteers must be ages 21+ with a valid driver’s licenses and be able to lift up to 50 pounds as well. Please email Navarra at ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and ACTS Hunger Prevention Center wants your assistance during Operation Give Thanks (formerly Operation Turkey) to ensure that every family receives a Thanksgiving meal this year! Their goal is to reach 1,000 families. Volunteer opportunities are available through Nov. 26.
Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or 703-441-8606, ext. 212, to schedule your volunteer activity and learn more.
The 2020 Virginia Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is looking for nominations in a host of different categories including youth, senior, young adult, adult, family, corporate, faith-based, education and community organization. Please nominate your volunteers online at virginiaservice.virginia.gov by Dec. 6.
Catholic Charitiesis looking for volunteer ESOL teachers for Hogar Education’s winter semester, which runs Dec. 2 to March 5. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers can commit to teach one class per week. Training will be provided Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 8251 Shoppers Square, Manassas. Interested volunteers can sign up here. Please email Emily.Wood@ccda.net for more information.
The Salvation Armyis gearing up for its Christmas Kettle program and needs volunteers to ring the kettle bell at various locations around the community. It’s a great opportunity for a club, family or office to job share this to bring extra joy to those in need in the community. Please call Sgt. Rowe at 703-580-8991 to learn more.
National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at 703-992-5708 to learn more.
The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary school-age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and support other volunteers in the community. Please call 703-584-8444 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer opportunities at 703-369-5292, ext. 1, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292, ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.