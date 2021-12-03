HISTORY PAGE: Remembering Hoadly -- more than just a road

Long before there was a Potomac Mills or a Lake Ridge or even a Dale City, there were little villages in the county where folks gathered to get the mail, buy necessary items, chew the fat or even have a nip of moonshine out behind the store.
In the winter, they would gather around the woodstove to munch on a hunk of cheese from the cheese round and share the latest news. These places are still shown on maps -- places such as Agnewville, Independent Hill, Hoadly, Canova, Woodbine, Woodhaven, Buckhall and Minnieville are all examples of communities that thrived as commercial and social gathering places when Prince William County was rural and most folks worked in timbering or farming or in government work such as maintaining roads.
Welcome to Hoadly
The Hoadly community was centered around what is today the intersection of Prince William Parkway, Hoadly Road and Davis Ford Road. This intersection has changed a lot over the years, the biggest change being the construction of Prince William Parkway in 1994 through the forest from Hoadly to Manassas, roughly paralleling Davis Ford Road.
From the 1700s on, this was an important crossroads, leading north to Fairfax, south to Independent Hill and Brentsville, west to Manassas and east to Occoquan.
Hoadly flourished along with the establishment of the Rural Post Office program in the late 1800s and began to decline with the arrival of Rural Free Delivery in the 1920s. In those years, the local post office was a gathering place for the community and most post offices had at least one general store in the immediate vicinity.
Davis’s store and the third Hoadly post office were in the vicinity of the county’s present day James J. McCoart Administration Building along what was then Davis Ford Road. Those buildings were demolished when Davis Ford was widened in 1987.
Most of the postmasters were Davises – with the exceptions being a Simpson, a Delaney and a Smith. The Hoadly postmasters were evenly divided over the years between men and women. The postmaster’s job was a political appointment and paid well.
Across Davis Ford Road (now Prince William Parkway) and to the west was M. Davis’s Dance Pavilion; the second site of the Hoadly post office; and the Hoadly ball field, home of the “Hoadly Hellcats.” The first Hoadly post office was on Davis Ford Road just west of its intersection with Prince William Parkway.
There were a number of other stores and churches in the Hoadly area; the Davises, Delaneys, Reids and Poseys all had stores here. Oak Grove Church, also known as Bacon Race Church, at the intersection of Davis Ford and Bacon Race roads, dates back to the 1700s.
Long a mystery, the origination of the Hoadly name became less so recently when local historian Don Wilson, of Prince William Public Libraries’ Ruth E. Loyd Information Center, did some research and found that the postmaster at the time, Richard M. Davis, was a Democrat, and a nationally known Democratic primary candidate for the presidential nomination was named George Hoadly.
According to a July 1884 article in the Staunton, Virginia, “Spectator,” George Hoadly was known nationwide as a statesman, a fearless and aggressive leader, and a man of acknowledged ability, integrity, courage and wisdom. It’s very possible that Davis knew of George Hoadly and picked the name to honor him.
The Mosser/May families
One family that has lived in the Hoadly area for generations – more than 80 years -- is the Mosser family. A conversation with family patriarch Gary Mosser, now in his 70s, fleshed out some details of what life in Hoadly was like in the 1950s and 1960s and even earlier.
Mosser is one of 10 children who helped farm a 100-acre plot purchased in 1941, most of which is now part of the River Falls and Old Hickory golf course community. The family still lives on a smaller parcel where the original farmhouse once stood, later replaced by a brick home. Their farm was like many others in the middle and eastern parts of Prince William up until the 1960s, when suburban development accelerated and displaced many of them. They were pretty much self-sustaining, growing and raising most of what they needed, butchering their own animals and canning enough food to last the winter.
Those who lived in the Hoadly area during that time traveled to either Manassas or Occoquan for some supplies, such as hardware and farm implements, but there were a number of local places such as Davis’s store just up the street for more common items.
Mosser’s father worked as a welder and mechanic in Manassas to provide extra cash needed to purchase various items. It was common practice for Prince William residents in the 1940s and 1950s to have a “side job” to supplement their income.
Mosser also played on the Hoadly Hellcats baseball team, one of several teams in the county that competed against each other. Their home field was near the present-day 7 Eleven store on the south side of Prince William Parkway. They could go out behind the barn on the farm next to today’s McCoart building to get a nip of moonshine after (or during!) the game.
Along with Judge William Wendall May (who was a lawyer at that time and later became a judge on the Prince William Circuit Court in Manassas), Mosser’s father cut what later became Asdee Lane through the fields and woods to connect their properties to what was then Hedges Run Road to the east. Mosser said he has no idea how the road got its name.
Judge May had about 80 acres and a fine home with his law office just around the corner from the Mosser family in an area that is now part of the May’s Quarter community. When May moved to Prince William County in 1941, he was one of only seven practicing attorneys in the county. Good old days!
The kids in Hoadly in the 1950s rode a bus to the old Occoquan High School (now Occoquan Elementary School) near the corner of Old Bridge and Occoquan roads, and later to the old Gar-Field High School, which is now the A.J. Ferlazzo Building on U.S. 1 near Cardinal Drive. They sometimes had to get out and help push the bus through muddy patches on the dirt roads.
So that’s a snippet of life in old Hoadly, but we’ve come full circle now in some ways. Up until recently, the Potomac Nationals played baseball right across the street from where the Hoadly Hellcats played, and when the Prince William County Planning Commission or Board of County Supervisors are in session, people come to Hoadly to talk about the issues of the day, just like they used to at the post office or around the woodstove at Davis’s store.
A historical marker has been created and funded and will soon be placed in front of the James J. McCoart complex to commemorate old Hoadly and remind us of our connections to the past.
Martin Jeter is a resident of Prince William County and worked with others on a historical marker that will soon mark Prince William County’s government center as once being part of the village known as “Hoadly.”
