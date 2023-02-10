A 15-year-old female student at Woodbridge Senior High School was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9 after two fellow 15-year-old students were pepper-sprayed inside a school restroom two days earlier, according to police.
A school resource officer assigned to the school was notified on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of an incident that occurred earlier that day. The police investigation determined that what started as a verbal argument turned physical after the two victims entered a bathroom stall to separate themselves from the third student, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The 15-year-old girl allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the stall, striking the two victims, Carr said in a news release.
The victims were treated for minor injuries by the school nurse. The SRO made contact with the accused student but released her to a family member, the release said.
Two days later, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the student was arrested in connection with the incident, the release said.
She was charged with two counts of felony assault with a caustic substance and was being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Friday, Feb. 10, the release said.
