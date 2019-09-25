High Purity Systems helps its clients make everything from vaccines to craft beer and distilled spirits by fabricating and installing the piping systems needed to manufacture them. Soon, the Manassas firm have more room in which to work.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that HPS will undertake an $8.5 million expansion that will triple its production capacity and create 105 new jobs with average annual salaries exceeding $100,000.
The City of Manassas and Virginia economic development officials competed against Maryland to keep HPS in Virginia, Northam said.
“High Purity Systems has thrived in the City of Manassas for more than three decades, and we are honored that the company has again chosen to reinvest in the commonwealth for its latest multi-million-dollar expansion,” Northam (D) said in a statement.
The family firm, led by brother and sister Doug Barefoot and Jody Ralston, will move its operation from its current space to a 30,000-square-foot building on Quarry Road now occupied by Tom’s Truck Sales, which is relocating.
The new building is close to the firm’s current location, which makes for a convenient transition, Ralston said.
HPS has operated in Manassas since 1995. Ralston said her parents, Carolyn and Byron Barefoot, began the business in the playroom of their family’s Nokesville home back in 1985. Their dad, Byron Barefoot, was a steam-pipe fitter, while their mom, Carolyn, was a bookkeeper, Ralston said.
Now, the firm is growing again along with many of its clients.
The firm counts several pharmaceutical firms along the Interstate 270 corridor as customers. Others include Micron, also in Manassas, and a growing list of area breweries and distilleries.
Among the larger breweries with whom HPS works are Port City Brewing Company, in Alexandria, and 2 Silos Brewery in nearby Innovation Park, Ralston said.
HPS plans to add about 100 employees to its current staff of 50 over three years.
“It’s very exciting because the industries we serve really impact our day-to-day lives,” Ralston said.
The firm doesn’t design the piping systems but fabricates and builds them, work mostly done in their Manassas. The systems are built in pieces, which are assembled at their clients’ facilities.
HPS piping systems allow for the smooth flow of liquids in an ultra-clean system. The company’s plans often have to be submitted to federal agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration, for review, Ralston said.
“With all of our customers, … it’s all about fluid flowing smoothly,” Ralston said. “If things get stuck, they can start growing mold and things. … You wouldn’t want the vaccine you’re injecting in your body to be contaminated in some way, and we certainly wouldn’t want our beer tasting bad.”
The firm’s expansion will be supported by both state and local economic development incentives. It is eligible for funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program in the amount of $700 per job. The incentive is post-performance, and funding is reimbursable 90 days after the trainees are hired for new jobs, said Suzanne Clark, communications director for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
HPS is also eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment as well as a “major business facility job tax credit” for new, full-time jobs. Companies expanding in Virginia can receive a $1,000 income tax credit for each new full-time job created over a threshold number of jobs, Clark said in an email.
HPS will also receive a $150,000 grant from the City of Manassas Economic Development Authority, which is based on an estimate of new tax revenue the expansion will bring to the city over five years’ time, said Nicole Smith, an economic development coordinator for the City of Manassas.
The grant comes from money the economic development authority raises through land sales and other investments, Smith said.
The majority of HPS’s new hires will be in skilled craft positions, including welders, fitters, apprentices, foremen and superintendents. About 20% will be project managers, project engineers, estimators and those who do systems modeling, Ralston said.
The incentives are significant to HPS because manufacturing equipment is expensive. It costs about $50,000 to outfit a welder with a new orbital setup, for example, Ralston said.
“It’s pretty cost intensive when we invest in new equipment,” she said. “State-of-the-art manufacturing equipment isn’t cheap.”
Manassas officials were quick to tout the deal as yet another example of the city becoming what they call a “regional high-tech hub.”
“High Purity Systems has become a vital part of the Manassas business community with ties to several of the city’s largest employers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing. We are proud to have created an environment in which companies like HPS thrive and grow here in Manassas, helping make us a regional employment center with one of the greatest percentages of high-wage jobs in professional and technical services in Virginia,” Manassas Mayor Harry J. Parrish (R) said in a statement.
In recent years, Manassas has seen expansions by Micron Technology, Aurora Flight Sciences and Chantilly Air, among others, according to the city’s announcement.
“Everybody talks about Amazon and attracting new companies, but we’re growing our own,” Smith said.
