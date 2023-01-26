Photo_News_Ugliest house_main.jpg

Ugly no more: The Merideths, including, from left, mom Valerie, dad Malcolm, and their adult children, Alex and Sheree Merideth, in front of their renovated Manassas home, which was recently featured on HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America.” The show dubbed their home “the house of the gilded angel.” 

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_ugliest house_cherub.jpg

Cherub takes flight: A large stained-glass window above the home’s front door formerly featured a cherub. HGTV designer Alison Victoria replaced it with a stained glass “M” for the family’s last name.
Photo_News_Ugliest house_kitchen before.jpg

kitchen before: The kitchen had a tin ceiling, chandeliers and ornate window coverings. 
Kitchen after

Kitchen after:  The tin ceiling and columns were removed, and HGTV installed new cabinets and a larger island.
ugly bathroom before.jpg

Bathroom before: Before the makeover, the master bathroom had a separate shower and tub with a chandelier that featured angel heads.
Ugliest house in America bathroom

Bathroom after: The Merideth's master bathroom after the HGTV makeover.
