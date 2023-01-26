Malcolm and Valerie Merideth, along with their son Alex, didn’t think their Manassas home was ugly when they bought it in late 2021.
The family, to include daughter Sheree, were living elsewhere in the metropolitan D.C. area when they decided they wanted to find a home where all four adults could live together and work from home. They found that home on Mercedes Drive in the City of Manassas.
The décor wasn’t to their liking.
There were angels and cherubs everywhere: in statues, carved into the fireplace mantel, featured in a large, stained-glass window over the front door, etched into the medallion of a chandelier hanging over the master bathroom bathtub, on ceramic tiles in the kitchen. Everywhere.
There was also a lot of texture: Wallpaper and tin ceiling tiles adorned many of the rooms along with random columns. And there was a 150-gallon fish tank in the basement.
“I figured it needed some cosmetic work, and we could take care of it, but no,” said Alex Merideth on HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America” show, which featured the Merideths’ home in an episode that began airing in January.
The Merideths’ home was named the winner of the show’s “ugliest house in America” contest and received a $150,000 makeover for what the show dubbed “The House of the Gilded Angel.”
“It was a surprise, honestly, to actually win something like this. There were a lot of ugly houses on the show,” said Alex Merideth. “At the same time, we were excited to be on the show.”
The Merideths’ realtor, Shirley Wigglesworth of RE/MAX Realty Group, said she got an email from HGTV last year and at first thought it was spam. It wasn’t. She called HGTV to confirm the information.
Wigglesworth learned that HGTV had seen an online listing for the Merediths’ home when it was for sale in 2021. The Merideths bought the house in November 2021.
“They felt like it was a unique property,” Wigglesworth said.
HGTV asked Wigglesworth if she would contact her clients to see if they would be interested in applying for the “Ugliest House in America” show.
“I had seen HGTV, and I loved the show,” she said.
“I was quite surprised that I heard from them,” Wigglesworth said. “I never thought the house was ugly. Valerie [Merideth] could see past all of the angels, the paintings on the walls, the angel doorknobs. She could see it was a very, very nice house.”
“I never thought we would win. I was shocked that we won. I was shocked that they even contacted us,” said Valerie Merideth. “I never thought the house was ugly, or we wouldn’t have bought it.”
The family had already started making changes to the house before HGTV got involved, removing more than 100 angels. They had painted over the mural featuring clouds and angels in the family room and removed the gold wallpaper in the master bedroom. But there were still 42 angels remaining when the makeover began.
And there was so much more that needed to be done.
Then, last summer, the show’s host, comedian professionally known as Retta, and HGTV designer Alison Victoria showed up.
The Merideths went to an Airbnb for two months while HGTV designers and contractors worked on their home.
The kitchen was gutted and enlarged to include a large island. Vinyl wood flooring was put down throughout. The wallpaper, carpet, columns were all removed. Everything was repainted. The stained-glass cherub window was replaced with a stained-glass “M” for the family’s last name.
The rest of the angels were removed.
“I loved that all the angels are gone,” said Valerie Merideth.
Victoria at first wanted to paint the exterior brick but later changed her mind, deciding instead to paint the garage doors, eaves and trim a dark blue.
“Painting the house was the worst idea I had,” Victoria said on the show.
Also on the show, Sheree Meredith told Victoria she didn’t think painting the brick exterior was a good idea.
“Brick is supposed to be brick. I don’t like painted brick, and our driveway is also brick, so it would have been haphazard -- with a painted house and a red-brick driveway,” Sheree Meredith said recently. She was happy it didn’t happen.
The family’s favorite parts of the renovation are the kitchen and the master bathroom where the cherub medallion was removed. A large “wet room” with tub and shower were put in, instead.
Valerie Merideth said the cherub medallion was her nightmare.
“I didn’t like the cherubs over my head when I was bathing – those five faces looking down on you,” she said. “That was creepy. That was the worst.”
Valerie Merideth said she had never seen “The Ugliest House in America” before HGTV contacted them. When the finale aired, the family had forgotten about the show and didn’t see it at first. “But, when the show aired, there were so many calls,” she said. “Then, of course, we had to go back and watch the show.”
Wigglesworth watched the show when it unveiled the makeover.
“The house looks fabulous. I love what they did to the house,” she said, adding that she thinks the value of the house has increased by several hundred thousand dollars.
The Merideths bought the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 4,642-square-foot home for $675,000.
