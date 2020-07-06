The body of a Herndon man was recovered over the weekend from an area of the Potomac River near Leesylvania State Park. No foul play is suspected, according to police.
Prince William County Police Department’s Underwater Search & Rescue Team located the deceased man in the water at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, according to a police news release.
The man, later identified as Nasir Ahmad Malukazai, 32, of Herndon, was reported missing on the night of Friday, July 3, the release said.
Malukazai was last seen swimming in the park on Friday. At about 7:49 p.m. that night, units from Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard and Charles County Maryland responded to aid with the search, which continued through the night, the release said.
Swimming from the shore is not permitted at Leesylvania State Park because of bottom hazards and boat traffic, according to the state parks website.
