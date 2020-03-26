A Heritage Hunt resident is among the 36 people in Prince William County who have tested positive for the coronavirus, residents were informed in an email from the Gainesville community’s general manager.
“The Heritage Hunt Board of Directors has been made aware that one case of the COVID-19 virus is in Heritage Hunt,” wrote Phil Pool, general manager of Heritage Hunt’s Homeowners’ Association, in a March 23 email to residents.
The Prince William Times obtained a copy of the email from Heritage Hunt residents. Pool did not name the resident but said the person is “under self-quarantine.”
“The CDC and PWC Health Department are involved, the individual is under self-quarantine, and all close contacts of the resident have been advised,” Pool wrote.
Pool had not returned a call and email for comment as of Thursday afternoon.
Heritage Hunt is an “active adult” community of about 3,400 residents over the age of 55. It has a mix of 1,863 single-family, attached and condominium homes, which are located behind a gated entrance on Arthur Hills Drive in Gainesville.
The Prince William Health District, led by Director Dr. Alison Ansher, also declined to provide any information about the Heritage Hunt case.
However, Ansher said Thursday morning that no cases have yet been reported in any nursing homes or assisted living centers in Prince William County.
The Prince William Health District released information regarding the county’s first, second and fourth COVID-19 patients, but declined to answer questions about the third patient nor any additional cases reported after Tuesday, March 17.
“To protect patient privacy, we cannot comment on specific patient information,” Ansher said in a Wednesday, March 25, email.
Ansher said the health department believes there is “community transmission” of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, which means the virus is being spread from person to person and is no longer originating only with people who have traveled to areas where there are large numbers of cases of the disease.
“While most of our cases so far have been travel-related or [have] household contacts to another case, it is still important for our residents to take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote.
“These include social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as practicing good preventive actions, such as washing hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. “
For high-risk groups, such as those who are over the age 65 or have an underlying condition, “the actions are even more important,” Ansher said.
A total of 36 Prince William County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, March 7, when Department of Defense reported that a Marine based at Quantico tested positive for the virus after returning from an official trip to Ethiopia. The Marine was the first person to test positive for the virus in Virginia.
However, there could be more people in the county who have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, who likely have not been tested, Ansher's email said.
Ansher declined, however, to say how many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Prince William County. As of Thursday, more than 6,000 people had been tested across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s latest report.
“Due to the limited number of test kits, not everyone with symptoms gets tested,” Ansher said. “Some with mild symptoms may not be tested but told to go home and self-quarantine.”
“Children without chronic medical conditions tend to be less negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Ansher said.
Ansher also said testing is being geared toward “priority populations” who are at a higher risk of more complications, such as people over 65 or those with chronic medical conditions.
Ansher also declined to say how many people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Prince William County but called it a “small number.”
According the Virginia Department of Health, a total of 65 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus since late February, when the first known patients with COVID-19 first started reporting symptoms of the disease.
“Due to the small number, hospitalizations are reported at the state level” only, Ansher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.