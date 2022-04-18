Henderson Elementary School Principal Amy Schott was named the 2022 “Principal of the Year” by The Washington Post, an annual contest that honors one school administrator from finalists submitted by 18 school divisions in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.
Schott, 44, is a 21-year veteran of Prince William County schools. She is in her first year at the helm of Henderson Elementary, a 775-student school in Montclair. Schott had previously spent 13 years as principal of Rockledge Elementary, a school of about 490 students in Lake Ridge.
On being recognized as the region’s top principal, Schott said she considered herself one of many “principals of the year” in Prince William County.
“Being named principal of the year means that [Prince William County] has multiple principals of the year, as I can almost guarantee that my day-to-day efforts and activities mirror many of those of my other amazing colleagues,” Schott said in the news release.
“We have a highly supportive and collaborative professional learning community in [Prince William County schools], and we are constantly sharing best practices, so if something is working well in one school, it's not long before it takes hold in others.”
The school division described Schott as a principal who strives to create an “inclusive” environment for her students and staff and who “supports and encourages her staff to continuously share new ideas to lead the school in achieving at high levels.”
Schott began her career in 2001 as a teacher for students learning English at Lake Ridge Elementary School. Schott was named Prince William County Schools’ principal of the year in late 2021.
Schott has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas Christian University and a master’s in administration and supervision for grades K-12 from George Mason University. She holds endorsements in administration and supervision for grades K-12, early childhood education, elementary education, and English as a second language, according to Prince William County schools news release.
Schott is only the second Prince William County principal to be named “Principal of the Year” by The Washington Post since the newspaper began recognizing a single school administrator with an annual award in 2017. Nathan Provencio, formerly principal of Minnieville Elementary and an associate superintendent with Prince William County schools, was named principal of the year by The Post in 2017. Previously, the newspaper recognized several principals annually with “distinguished education leadership” awards.
Jordan Markwood, choral director of Rock Ridge High School in Loudoun County, was named The Washington Post’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Locally, finalists for top teacher included Lea Behanna, who teaches at Manassas Park Middle School, and Jamie Dziuba, who teaches at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge.
Recipients of The Washington Post’s principal and teacher of the year awards are nominated by their school divisions and are chosen by a selection committee comprised of “individuals who represent teachers, parents and administrators,” according to The Washington Post.
The winners each receive a $7,500 prize and are recognized in a story and advertisement. The Washington Post's piece about Schott, written by Eliza Gray, can be found here.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
