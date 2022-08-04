Outdoor lovers, we have a terrific opportunity for you: Leopold’s Preserve, located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run needs volunteers to help remove invasive plants from their upland depression swamp on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.
No experience is necessary. Volunteers will get on-the-job training and enjoy the beautiful park. Meet in the parking lot and then walk together to the project site. Long sleeves, long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes and gardening gloves are a must. Sunscreen and bug spray are needed and bring plenty of water. Visit https://bit.ly/3RjL4eS to sign up. Contact Marie at mariepinto@whfarmfoundation.org for more information.
They served us, now you can serve them. Volunteer Prince William needs volunteer drivers ages 21 and up who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouses or widows to help them go to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship.
Volunteers must a pass criminal and driving background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. Feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.
Agape Love in Action (ALIA) is looking for hard-working volunteers 18 and older to help in its food bank, located at 9501 Discovery Boulevard, Unit 165, in Manassas. Volunteers will move and retrieve cases of canned goods to form organized groupings for clients.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 30 pounds. Volunteers are generally needed the last Friday before the last full week of the month. Food distributions to the groups happens the last week of the month. Feel great as you fight hunger by helping local families facing food insecurity. Email hardyr47@yahoo.com to learn more.
Fantastic staff at BEACON needs a pre-literacy teacher for low-level English for Speakers of Other Languages during their upcoming fall session. Students in this class have never been to school before and are starting at the lowest English level, which means they have limited to no communication skills. Teaching experience is preferred. Classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Training is provided. Mandatory training will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by Aug. 1 and pass a background check. Email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more.
BEACON is also in need of volunteer tutors ages 18 and older to teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) during its upcoming fall session. No experience is necessary, and training is provided. Flexible schedule! Mandatory training will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application by Aug. 1 and must pass a background check. Email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org for more information.
Brain Injury Services is looking for a friendly volunteer who can spend time with an adult survivor of brain injury while enjoying gardening together at least twice a month. The client lives in Lorton. Training is provided. Email mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232 to learn more.
Catholic Charities needs ESOL teachers and computer literacy teachers to teach virtually or in-person in Manassas. Teachers are only asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs is allowed for those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability necessary, and all materials and training are provided. Email ewd@ccda.net or call 571-208-1572 for more information.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their homes and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org or Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Contact Stephanie at sedwards@fcsva.org to learn more.
Remote volunteer opportunity: The Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) needs five volunteers ages 18 and older to make phone calls to organizations in Fauquier County that serve persons with disabilities. The purpose of the calls is to obtain the name and email address for points of contact. IEC wants to connect with organizations in Fauquier to assist with an outreach campaign promoting COVID vaccinations among persons with disabilities.
IEC will work with local health districts to provide barrier-free clinics in late fall. Volunteers will be assigned 10 organizations to contact. A script is provided. Email bfulford@ieccil.org or call 571-538-0725 for more information.
Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Its Community Leadership Advisory Board (one to six members needed), a newsletter coordinator and contributor, PWC Gives fundraisers (five or more volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (two or more volunteers). Email Michelle at volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org to learn more.
Saved Hands Foundation needs 10 to 12 volunteers ages 18 and older to support its Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road in Dale City. Duties include handing out school supplies and backpacks; operating registration tables and crowd control. Support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year. Email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com (put “health fair” in the subject line) to learn how you can help.
Garden lovers: SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can volunteer with a parent. Feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
Wesley Housing has an affordable housing community in Manassas undergoing renovations and needs a volunteer photographer 21 or older to capture “before” and “after” photos of interior units and community spaces. It’s a wonderful way to gain experience and grow one’s portfolio. Please fill out an online form at https://forms.office.com/r/uAfJHkRLuZ by Tuesday, Aug. 16.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
