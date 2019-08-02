Food for Others needs volunteers to pick fresh fruit and vegetables at the Hollin Farm to distribute to families in need. They work every Sunday through Oct. 20. Please register at: signup.com/go/tg/PaNnJ.
Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District need volunteers at a host of fun projects this summer including, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch. Please RSVP to Sonnie at 1vespermaxo@gmail.com or via text to: 703-216-6959.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, at Manassas National Battlefield, volunteers are needed for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be certified stream monitor. Please email Veronica to register and learn more at: waterquality@pwswcd.org.
Historic Manassas needs volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 10, for their Annual Steins, Wines and Spirits event. Shifts are 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to direct vendors to their spots; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for front gate and games; and 2 to 5 p.m. for front gate and games. Please register with Melissa via email: melissas@historicmanassasinc.org.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension offers all kinds of great seminars for home ownership. Their next seminars in Manassas on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Woodbridge on Saturday, Aug. 17. Both days are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included. Please email: smartmoney@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to teach their Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. This program was designed by Stanford University so individuals can live a more active, healthy and joyful lifestyle. They learn to manage stress, fatigue, control pain, eat better, solve problems and get the support they need.
Training will be held Aug. 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call Jodie at 571-241-3925 to learn more and register for the trainings.
Historic Dumfries needs a handy person to fix a broken latch on the outside kitchen facility. Please call Lisa at 703-221-2218 if you can help her. The best days are Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Catholic Charities needs volunteers to teach English, citizenship, GED and computer classes at their Hogar Center in Manassas. They also have a need for math, science and social studies teachers. Come be part of their team giving families a better opportunity for success. Please call Emily at 703-851-6388 to learn more.
Habitat for Humanity invites all golfers to the 26th Annual Lou Maroon Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 9, at Evergreen County Club. Fee is just $150 per player for teams of four players, captain’s choice format. Registration includes, greens fee, cart, complimentary beverages, goody bag, lunch, practice range and balls and awards banquet with dinner. Please email chuck@weber-rector.com to learn more.
The Chinn Center needs volunteers on Sunday, Sept. 15, for their 6th Annual Kids Triathlon. Kids start in the pool with laps and move out to the bike course and then end on the run course. Volunteer positions include keeping the kids safe and on course. The event starts at 7 a.m. and volunteers need to report by 6:15 a.m. Teenage volunteers ages 14 and up are very welcome for this event! Please call Beverly at 703-792-8616 for more info.
Carried to Full-Term invites you to their 5K and 1 mile fun run on Saturday Sept. 7, in Gainesville. Come support their mentoring and housing services to pregnant moms. Please visit their website at: carriedtofullterm.org to learn more and register for the run.
The Kennedy Center needs volunteers for their new ART tour greeter position. You will be the front of the house greeter for all the concert halls and theaters. You need to be physically fit to open doors, stand in one location or go up and down stairs. Training will be provided. Please email them at: vols@kenedy-center.org to learn more.
Save the date of Sunday, Sept. 8. That’s when the Walk to Fight Suicide happens in Manassas. Please register at afsp.org/Manassas.
Girls on the Run Northern Virginia is looking for volunteer coaches for the Fall 2019 season. You will be trained to facilitate the easy to follow curriculum with small groups of girls in grades 3-8, twice a week for 10 weeks. The program runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 24 to inspire girls to be strong, confident and healthy. Please email Meagan to learn more at: mperkins@gotrnova.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 19, in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help with set up, clean up, refreshments, advocacy, route monitoring or the finish line brigade. Gather your friends and families to join in the event. Please email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.orgto learn more.
Youth for Tomorrow is looking for volunteers age 21+ who can share their hobby with a teen on the weekends. Help bring joy to a teen’s life with your hobby such as sewing, photography, cross-stitch, painting, arts, sign language, song, dance, cooking would be very welcome. Please visit their website to register at: youthfortomorrow.org.
BEACON for Adult Literacy is gearing up for the fall semester and is looking for tutors to work with small groups. No second language or teaching experience needed. The fall semester starts Aug. 26 with volunteer training on either Aug. 3 or 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please call 703-368-7491 to register and learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2-3 hours and available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer opportunities at 703-369-5292 ext. 1. Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at 703-369-5292, ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in disaster preparedness at 703-369-5292, ext. 3.
Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
"Food for Others needs volunteers to pick fresh fruit and vegetables at the Hollin Farm"..
The signup link for this article doesn't work.
Tip: If you've never been to Hollin Farm - 1. Bring lot's of drinking water 2. Wear a hat. 3. Be prepared to do some semi-rigorous hillside climbing. 4. 4-wheel drive vehicles are a good choice for their driveway road and parking lot.
