Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and ACTS Hunger Prevention Center wants your assistance during Operation Give Thanks (formerly Operation Turkey) to ensure that every family receives a Thanksgiving meal this year.
The goal is to reach 1,000 families. Volunteer opportunities are available now through Nov. 26. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or 703-441-8606, ext. 212, to schedule your volunteer activity and learn more.
The 2020 Virginia Governor’s Volunteer Awards program is looking for nominations in a host of different categories including youth, senior, young adult, adult, family, corporate, faith-based, education and community organization. Please nominate your volunteers online at: virginiaservice.virginia.gov by Dec. 6.
Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences is holding presentations for elementary school-aged students Oct. 30 and 31 and Nov. 1 at Windy Knoll Farm, 11602 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. The time frame is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed all three days to assist with four stations concerning the environment. On-the-job training is provided, and it looks like great fun. Please contact Pam at mwee@pwswcd.org to sign up and learn more.
House of Mercy kicks off its Annual Campaign to End Hunger on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come work two hours and donate $25 to feed 500 people. It’s a great way to gather your friends and family to participate in this fun event. You can also volunteer to help for free. Please visit houseofmercyva.org/campaign-to-end-hunger for more information.
The wonderful staff at Prince William Conservation Alliance is planting trees at Silver Lake Park, 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket, on Nov., 9 a.m. to noon and needs volunteers!, They are planting 11 large trees along the entrance drive and 135 small trees near the picnic area. This activity is family-friendly. Please RSVP to treeplantingsilverlake.eventbrite.com. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and closed toed shoes appropriate for digging; bring water to drink. Restrooms available. Be prepared to get dirty and have fun. Questions? Please email: alliance@pwconserve.org or call 703-490-5299.
Prince William SPCA is helping ACTS provide safe and healthy food for Fido and Fluffy this Thanksgiving. Volunteers are needed to collect pet food and/or to assist with filling pet goodie bags. Collections can start now and may be dropped off any time in the collection box at the Prince William County Government Center’s McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court, Prince William. Volunteers will help make up the goodie bags that will be distributed with Operation Turkey meals. The pet food drive runs until Nov. 9; final collection bagging will be held at the government center. Please email: pwspca@pwspca.org for more information or to sign up.
The fun staff at Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a stream cleanup near Costco on Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon. Meet in the parking lot at 10671 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Volunteers as young as 6 are welcome to participate and earn some service hours while keeping the environment clean. Please register online at http://bit.ly/2VT7JlV or call 571-379-8213 to learn more.
Catholic Charities is looking for volunteer ESOL teachers for Hogar Education’s winter semester which runs Dec. 2 through March 5. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., as well as Saturday mornings 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can commit to teach one class per week. Training will be provided Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 8251 Shoppers Square, Manassas. Interested volunteers can sign up at: https://volunteer.samaritan.com/recruiter/501/OppDetails/1164/ESOL-Teachers-Manassas. Please email Emily.Wood@ccda.net for more information.
Brain Injury Services needs someone to befriend a stroke survivor by "tinkering" and talking old cars once a month at his home in Alexandria. Please contact Michelle at: mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232.
Giving Tuesday, held the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, is adding a new facet of its program: Giving Tuesday Kids. On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, kids worldwide will lead volunteer projects, acts of kindness, and epic givebacks, proving that everyone has the power to make change in their communities. Please visit: givingtuesdaykids.org for more information and a list of suggested projects.
The Salvation Army is gearing up for its Christmas Kettle program and needs volunteers to ring the kettle bell at various locations around the community. It’s a great opportunity for a club, family or office to job share this to bring extra joy to those in need in the community. Please call Sgt. Rowe at 703-580-8991 to learn more.
The SERVE Family Shelter is looking for volunteer groups to prepare and serve meals to the residents in the shelter. This is a fun job for a small group to get together to feed about 90 residents. You can prepare the meal at home and bring it in or use SERVE’s great kitchen. SERVE needs the following dates filled: Dec. 22 for brunch, Dec. 23 for brunch, Dec. 24 for dinner, Dec. 25 for dinner, Dec. 27 for brunch, Dec. 30 for brunch and dinner and Dec. 31 for brunch and dinner. Please call Julie at 571-748-2674 to learn more.
Prince William Food Rescue is looking for a volunteer to manage large donations from big box stores. Duties include going to the donation site, reporting back what’s donated, splitting up the donation and remaining there until other volunteers arrive to take the donations to their individual sites. Please email Claire at: cduncan@actspwc.org to learn more.
The American Heart Association is gearing up for the Heart Walk on Nov. 2 on the National Mall. Volunteers are needed throughout the day. Please register at www.greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org.
SERVE has an urgent need for volunteer Food Assistance Specialists age 16+ in its food warehouse on weekdays. Tasks include prepare food packages, welcome/assist clients, check out clients, stock shelves, etc. Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds. Spanish-speaking is a plus. It’s a small but mighty team of volunteers relieving hunger in the community! Please contact Navara at ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience with a mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at 703-992-5708 to learn more.
The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and supporting other volunteers in the community. Please call 703-584-8444 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer opportunities at 703-369-5292, ext. 1, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292, ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
