Help, donations needed for shelter meals

Food insecurity continues to be a challenge in our community, but there are plenty of ways to help. Local nonprofits need help with immediate efforts as well as longer-term basis in the following ways:
ACTS Hunger Prevention Center has an urgent need for Donation Drivers Wednesdays through Sundays. Drivers can use an ACTS van or their own vehicle for food pickups. There’s a variety of places to choose from, and you’ll help deliver food to help food insecure families in our community. Please contact Shirley at 703-441-8606, ext. 288 or Scouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline urgently needs Spanish-speaking volunteers who can assist with answering calls to the helpline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers will answer calls from those in need of food, redirect callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arrange home deliveries for shut-ins.
Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. It’s a flexible schedule, and call volume is low enough someone can do this while working from home. Visit https://bit.ly/314ZgDn for more information and click on the respond button to sign up.
Give the gift of a holiday meal: House of Mercy is asking for $25 donations, which will provide a holiday meal for a family for four in Northern Virginia. Your support can help make for a happy holiday season for vulnerable residents in our community! Visit www.houseofmercyva.org or call 703-659-1636 for more information.
The Manassas Hunger and Homeless Outreach conducts a Virtual Food Pantry, which provides funds to local food pantries at First Baptist Church in Manassas, Manassas Mobile Park Food Pantry and George Mason MAP Clinic. Funds raised also let the agency provide grocery cards to those experiencing hunger and homelessness in Manassas. You can participate by visiting https://bit.ly/3ycEiyu. Questions? Please email mhhoministries@gmail.com to learn more.
Is your group looking for a volunteer opportunity? The SERVE Shelter has need for groups of five to seven volunteers who can prepare meals in January 2022 for the guests staying with them. Meals can be prepared at home for about 60 and dropped off at SERVE in Manassas or can be prepared and served onsite at the shelter. Provide the warmth of a nutritious, home-cooked meal for those experiencing homelessness. Please email jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information.
Other needs:
Animal lovers: The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 years old can help but must volunteer with a parent. Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these four-legged friends!
Please visit www.arg/volunte3padvocates.oer or email a3padvocates@gmail.com to learn how you can get involved.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years old, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application atrg.vamr.co Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Dog lovers, we’ve got a great opportunity for you: PWC Dogs is looking for volunteers 18 and older to help with the ongoing management and support of the K9 Gunner Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Volunteers meet monthly to discuss dog park business as well as support and staff in-person and virtual fundraising/friend-raising events. Dog ownership experience helpful but not required. Help promote this dog-friendly park in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3pm4vH2 for more details.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Call to Action will be taking a holiday break and will be back with more news in January. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season, and all the best in the new year. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
