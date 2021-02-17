“Heavy snow” along with sleet and freezing rain are expected to begin falling between 3 and 5 a.m. Thursday as another significant winter storm moves through the area.
Accumulation of between 3 and 6 inches is expected with ice accumulation of up to one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Va.
Prince William County is under a winter storm warning in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
Snow could be heavy Thursday morning, at times falling at a rate of around 1 to 2 inches per hour possible, along with visibility reduced to around one-quarter mile at times, the weather service says.
The highest ice accumulation is most likely to occur east of Interstate 95.
The snow is expected to change to a mixture of sleet and freezing rain during the late morning and early afternoon hours, the weather service says.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Also, travel could be “nearly impossible,” the weather service says.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, the weather service says.
Those who must travel are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
When venturing outside, people are urged to watch their first few steps on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing the risk of a fall and injury.
Stay with Prince William Times.com for storm updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.