Heather Mitchell is so far the only Republican to launch a bid for the 2nd District House of Delegates seat resigned by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is leaving to focus on her run for governor.
Mitchell will become the GOP nominee unless another candidate emerges in the next 24 hours, according to Prince William County Republican Committee Chair Tim Parrish.
“She’s the nominee, presumably,” Parrish said Thursday.
If another Republican candidate decides to run for the seat, Parrish said, they will have until Friday evening to file their paperwork. If that happens, Parrish said the 2nd District Republican Committee will then hold a canvas on Saturday to choose a nominee.
“That will only take place if somebody else files. If Heather remains the only candidate, then there will be no need,” Parrish said.
If Mitchell is the nominee, she will face one of three Democrats seeking the position in the Jan. 5 special election.
Democrats Pamela Montgomery, Candi King and Rozia Henson have announced their intent to fill the vacant seat. The Prince William and Stafford Democratic Committees will hold an “unassembled caucus” on Sunday, Dec. 13, with drive-thru voting in two locations, to choose their nominee.
Mitchell is a former senior aide to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart. In a Thursday press release, Mitchell said that her time serving as an aide to Stewart provided her with “incomparable knowledge of the transportation, education and financial needs of our region.”
Mitchell ran and lost against Foy in 2019 in the race for the 2nd District, losing by 22 points.
Foy announced on Tuesday that she would resign her seat, and Gov. Ralph Northam issued a “writ of election” on the same day, giving political parties five days to select their candidates.
The 2nd District encompasses most of the land east of U.S. Route 1 in Prince William County in addition to parts of Stafford County. The district “leans Democratic” based on 2016 presidential and 2017 gubernatorial results, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
