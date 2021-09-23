Health District issues warning after fox tests positive for rabies in Woodbridge

The Prince William Health District is warning Woodbridge residents to keep an eye on their pets and to take extra caution with wildlife after a fox found in the Bethel Church Drive and Smoketown Road area of Woodbridge tested positive for rabies.
The rabid fox was found on Sunday, Sept. 19. Its capture followed “multiple reports of fox bites and encounters” in the areas of Minnieville and Smoketown roads, the Prince William Health District said in a Thursday news release.
It's not immediately clear if any people suffered fox bites.
While the health department cannot confirm that the rabid fox was associated with the various encounters, caution should be taken with wildlife in the area, the release said.
Anyone who may have come in contact with wildlife acting strangely in or around this area is asked to call the health district, at 703-792-5363, or the Prince William Animal Control Division at 703-792-6500, the release said.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Rabies can be prevented in cats, dogs, ferrets and some livestock with a rabies vaccination. Rabies kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain tissue of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth, the release said.
“The Prince William Health District is reminding the public to avoid contact with bats, feral cats, stray dogs and wild animals, particularly in the area where the sick fox was found, the release said.
To prevent the spread of rabies, residents are urged to:
- Have all eligible dogs, cats and ferrets, age 4 months or older, vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian, as is required by Virginia law.
- Avoid feeding stray animals and avoid encountering wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks.
- Feed pets indoors and do not let them wander.
- Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.
- Do not handle sick, injured, or dead animals.
- Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight-fitting lids.
Residents who observe any stray animals in the area are asked to contact the Prince William County Animal Control Division for assistance at 703-792-6500. Do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals.
Bats found indoors that may have had contact with someone should not be released. Call the Prince William County Animal Control Division at 703-792-6500 to determine if the animal should be picked up and tested for rabies.
Those who are bitten by a wild or stray animal should not panic. Wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor, or the Prince William Health District for further recommendations, the release said.
For additional information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/Epidemiology/DEE/Rabies/ or call the Prince William Health District at 703-792-5363 or the Animal Control Division at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.