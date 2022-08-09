With less than two weeks until Prince William County students return to school, the Prince William Health District is once again emphasizing the importance of getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the health district’s mobile vaccination clinic will be at Sudley Elementary School in Manassas giving out first, second and booster shots to anyone age 5 and older who is eligible for them.
The effort is tied to an event already planned at the school and will not necessarily be repeated, unless the health district is invited by other schools to offer clinics on school grounds, according to Sean Johnson, community outreach director for the Prince William County Health District.
But the event provides an opportunity for the health district to reiterate its message about why getting kids vaccinated before they head back to school is important.
Prince William County is slightly ahead of the state in the rate of young children and school age kids between the ages of 5 and 17 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But that’s not saying much.
In the health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, booster shots are rare among kids ages 5 to 17.
Only 4% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received booster shots, while about 21% of 12- to 15-year-olds have been boosted, and 21% of 16- and 17-year-olds have.
Across the state, about 5.4% of 5- to 11-year-olds have been boosted, while about 20% of 12- to 15-year-olds have and 18.8% of 16- to 17-year-olds have.
Children under age 5 cannot receive shots at the mobile health clinics – and are not yet eligible for boosters -- but vaccination rates among babies are toddlers are even lower.
Only 1.2% of little ones age 4 and under have been fully vaccinated in Virginia, while only .6% have in the Prince William Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Hospitalizations and deaths
Over the past year, 346 Prince William Health District residents age 19 and under have been hospitalized for COVID-19. That includes 190 children age 9 and under and 156 kids and teens ages 10 to 19, according to the VDH.
Across the state, 30 kids and teens ages 19 and younger have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 14 age 9 and younger and 16 ages 10 to 19.
The health district's weekly bulletin reports:
“Hospitalizations rose sharply in young children during the first omicron wave in winter of 2021-22. While the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID is much lower in children than adults, children are still at risk from COVID.
The global pandemic has taken the lives of millions of adults. Just because the number of adult deaths has been unimaginably high, however, does not mean the impact to children has been insignificant. Over 400 families [across the U.S.] now have empty highchairs and booster seats at their tables each morning.”
Severe illness
The health district memo says it's nearly impossible to predict which kids will have more severe cases of COVID-19:
“We can’t predict which children will have severe illness from a COVID infection – more than half of children who have been hospitalized don’t have any underlying medical conditions.
We can now prevent the death of children by getting them vaccinated. Vaccinating children can also help keep them healthy and in school, avoiding further disruption to their routines.”
Safety of the vaccine
Regarding whether the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children, the health district reports:
"Yes, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for kids under 5. The clinical trials included more than 9,000 babies and children under 5, and more than 10 million children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated against COVID.
The vaccine might cause some mild to moderate, temporary reactions that are not dangerous. Children under 5 experienced pain and redness at the injection site, fever, headaches, chills and muscle pain. These reactions mean your child’s immune system is working to protect them.
The dosage and timing of the vaccine has been specifically developed and tested to be safe and effective in the youngest kids.
The dosage is based on the maturity of your child’s immune system, not on the size of your child, which is why it is based on age and not weight.
The risk of adolescents dosages causing a very rare vaccine side effect that has been seen especially in adolescent males, appears to be very low for children under 5 (lower than for adults and adolescents). There were no cases in the trials, and experts will continue to monitor for this rare side effect in real-world use.
Even after vaccines are approved, safety systems are constantly monitoring for any rare side effects or safety concerns.”
Local residents can call the health district at 703-792-6300 or 703-792-7300 if they have further questions. The VDH Health Department locator tool can be found here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/health-department-locator/.
