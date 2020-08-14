As of July 29, more than 500 complaints had been lodged with the Prince William Health District regarding local businesses not requiring face coverings, allowing large gatherings or not enforcing social distancing rules – all potential violations of the state’s Phase 3 guidelines.
In response, the health district’s staff has called or inspected businesses subject to the complaints but so far has not suspended any operating permits, said Patrick Jones, environmental health manager for the Prince William Health District.
“If a food establishment is observed [either through an inspection or complaint investigation] with severe violations of the executive orders or an ‘imminent health hazard,’ the health district can take action to suspend the permit,” Jones said.
So far, however, enforcement has been limited to advising businesses about the rules, he said.
“Prince William Health District’s first goal is educating the business owners of the [governor’s] executive orders and then following up with site visits as needed for repeated violations,” Jones said. “The business owners and establishments have been cooperating and responding well to the executive orders.”
Since Northern Virginia entered Phase 3 on July 1, the health district’s environmental health staff has so far conducted 109 spot check inspections focused on establishments with bars and those with “multiple complaints,” Jones said.
About 98% of the establishments were in compliance at the time of inspection, and violations, such as tables not spaced 6 feet apart or tables and chairs situated too close to bar areas, were corrected, Jones said.
Health district staff also conducted 295 virtual phone inspections, which focused on reopening and food safety practices during COVID 19, he said.
Any member of the public can lodge a complaint about a restaurant or other commercial establishment through the health district’s online complaint portal.
As of July 29, a total of 517 complaints had been lodged, including:
- 133 about restaurants
- 114 about grocery and convenience stores
- 132 about retail stores
- 93 about office buildings, gas stations, auto shops, tire shops, car dealerships and hardware stores
- 28 about exercise and fitness facilities
- 13 about personal grooming businesses
- four about religious services
To lodge a complaint, visit: https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=Y4P9H7DTWA or online complaint portal.
For a list of the state’s Phase 3 guidelines and requirements for all businesses visit: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/Forward-Virginia-Phase-Three-Guidelines.pdf
