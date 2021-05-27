You have permission to edit this article.
Head-on crash on Bristow Road in Nokesville leaves 1 dead, teen injured

A 22-year-old Manassas man was killed and a 16-year-old Nokesville boy injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night on Bristow Road in Nokesville, according to police. 

Officers responded to the 13300 block of Bristow Road at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, after a 2005 Suburu WRX collided with a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling in the opposite direction. The investigation revealed the driver of the Subaru was traveling north on Bristow Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Nissan Leaf, which was heading south, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William police spokeswoman. 

The driver of the Subaru was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuriesThe driver of the Nissan was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuriesCarr said in a news release. 

The deceased driver has been identified as Nathan Patrick Reed, 22, of Manassas.

Speed is a factor in the crash. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The crash remains under investigation, Carr said. 

 

