After serving for several years on the City of Manassas Police Department’s motorcycle patrol, John D. Conner III, was presented with a gold badge and promoted to the rank of sergeant on July 1, 1988. Less than a month later, Conner was shot and killed in the line of duty. Now, the Manassas City Council has named the city’s new public safety building in his honor.
Conner’s sacrifice and his dedication to the city and the country were remembered by several of his retired police colleagues at the Manassas City Council’s June 13 meeting, where the council voted unanimously to name the building the “John D. Conner III Public Safety Facility.” Now under construction on Grant Avenue, the building is about 90% complete and is scheduled to open early next year.
Conner is the only City of Manassas public safety officer to die in the line of duty in the city’s history. The idea to name the new building for him came from City of Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen, “but he made sure he included the retirees to get their input,” said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
“He will never be forgotten. July 24, 1988, is burned into our souls,” said Michael Pepperling, one of the late Conner’s friends and fellow motorcycle patrol officers. “I worked with John for eight years. We were partners. We were close. We did everything together until a month before he was murdered.”
Pepperling, who retired from the police department after 30 years, urged the council to honor Conner’s memory with the new building.
“This building that is being built should be in his memory for as long as it stays erect. I urge you, and I implore you to honor his memory by putting his name on the building,” Pepperling said.
Conner died on July 24, 1988, while responding to a call for shots fired on Laurelwood Court in Manassas. He confronted an armed suspect at the rear of the residence. Gunfire was exchanged, and Conner was shot multiple times. Conner, then 38, was a devoted father who was survived by his four children.
Conner was born in Lexington, Virginia, on Aug. 17, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a military dog handler. He served as a police officer in the City of Manassas Park before joining the Manassas City Police Department on Feb. 15, 1981.
Retired City of Manassas police sergeant Marc Woolverton drove from his home in South Carolina to address the city council. Woolverton said he served with Conner both in the Army at Fort Belvoir and also in the Manassas police department. He spoke with emotion and said he wanted “to impress upon [the council] the importance of never forgetting” Conner and his service to Manassas and the country as a Vietnam veteran.
Billy Crisp, a retired City of Manassas police captain, was Conner’s supervisor. He said Conner wasn’t sure about applying for a promotion to sergeant because he loved motorcycle patrol so much. But he made the decision to do it, and less than one month later lost his life. Crisp said he believes there is no one more deserving of having the building named in his honor than Conner.
Councilmembers said they also remembered that terrible day nearly 34 years ago. Councilmember Ralph J. Smith said Conner died “doing his job, doing his best to protect our residents who were in harm’s way that day.” Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis echoed Smith’s sentiments and said Conner “has never left the minds and hearts of our police force.”
Councilmember Lynn Forkell Greene said that the decision to name the building for Conner was “personal” for her and thanked everyone for speaking.
“As a child of a police officer, when this happened, it was devastating to me,” she recalled. “It made it all the more real that any day my father might not come home.”
The new John D. Conner III Public Safety Facility will house the city’s law enforcement, fire and rescue administration, emergency communications and operations and information technology personnel. The facility will have offices, a roll call room, a training room, an exercise room and gear storage facilities for law-enforcement personnel. It will also have a modern, evidence-processing and storage facility consistent with current accreditation standards, according to the City of Manassas website.
It will take about three months to relocate all operations into the new building, a process that is expected to begin in October, Prince said. The building is expected to be fully operational in January 2023.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
