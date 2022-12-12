Just two days after Supervisor Pete Candland announced his resignation from the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the race to replace him gained a second candidate: Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir.
Weir, a Republican, is serving his fifth term on both the Haymarket Town Council and the Haymarket Planning Commission. Earlier this year, Weir was also appointed to serve on the Prince William County Sustainability Commission.
A resident of the Gainesville District since 2000, Weir announced his candidacy Monday evening. In a statement, Weir said he is running during this time of “unprecedented challenges” because he is “committed to returning a voice to the residents, championing fiscal responsibility and maintaining [his] tradition of open-door service and leadership.”
“I believe the current direction of the county board requires a voice of reason, unencumbered by personal conflicts, to maintain that quality of life,” Weir said in his statement. “I have the experience and expertise to hit the ground running and immediately address the concerns of residents who have been marginalized and ignored, restoring integrity and trust, qualities long absent in the Gainesville District citizens’ experience with our county.”
Weir also noted that he is “unencumbered by personal conflicts.”
Candland is resigning on Dec. 16 after having served nearly 12 years on the county board and about a year after he and his wife, Robyn, signed a contract to sell their home and 5.7 acres to one of two data center developers seeking rezonings to build a data center complex within the “Prince William Digital Gateway,” a plan to open 2,139 acres in the county’s rural crescent and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park to new data center development.
Candland said his ability to serve has been “greatly diminished” by a recent opinion from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth saying he should not vote Tuesday, Dec. 13 on an update of the county’s comprehensive plan update, dubbed “Pathway to 2040,” or on any other land-use decisions regarding data centers throughout the entire county, while rezoning applications for the digital gateway planning area are still under review. Candland was first advised by Ashworth in May that he must recuse himself from votes related to the digital gateway because of his personal financial interest in the project.
Weir is a frequent critic of the current board and has publicly disagreed with supervisors’ approval of the digital gateway comprehensive plan amendment and other projects.
Weir is also a member of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, a non-partisan, pro-rural crescent activist group that first organized in 2014 to fight a new Dominion Energy transmission line in western Prince William County needed primarily to feed an Amazon data center. The group has since led efforts to recall both Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, from office over their ties to and support for the digital gateway.
In his statement, Weir pointed to the undergrounding of part of the Haymarket transmission line as one of the victories he has helped engineer for residents.
Calling the current board “indifferent” and county staff “unresponsive,” Weir vowed to address “uncontrolled, irresponsible development practices that threaten the residents’ quality of life [and] the rural crescent.”
Weir said he will guard against the implementation of “poorly considered industrial development and residential sprawl” in the county.
Weir also said he “will emphasize fiscal restraint” and will closely review the county budget “to ensure that the tax burden borne by county residents is mitigated to the greatest extent possible.”
Weir, a former Army officer and State Department employee, and his wife, Diane, have been married for 31 years and have three children who attended Prince William County schools.
Weir joins Alyson Satterwhite, a former Gainesville District representative to the Prince William County School Board, in the race to replace Candland. Satterwhite first announced her bid to challenge Candland for the Gainesville seat in October.
Satterwhite, also a Republican, is also running on defending the current rural crescent zoning rules, which she says have been effective at controlling runaway development.
A special election for the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will likely be held on a Tuesday in February but the exact date has not yet been set, Prince William County Director of Elections Eric Olsen said Monday.
