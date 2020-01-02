Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center’s first baby of the new year made his appearance early on New Year’s Day.
Liam Okechukwu was born at 2:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Haymarket Medical Center, the hospital said in a news release.
Liam was welcomed by his mother, Christy Uchendu, and father, Johnson Okechukwu, who also happens to have a birthday on Jan. 1.
Liam’s father “is thrilled to share a birthday with his son,” the hospital news release said.
Liam also has a 24-year-old brother and a 16-year-old sister, the hospital reports.
Liam weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches when he was born. He was delivered by Dr. Jennifer Nguyen An.
For having the first baby of the new year, the family was given a gift basket courtesy of Novant Health Auxiliary.
For more information about the Women’s & Children’s Center, visit www.novanthealthuva.org/services/womens-services/maternity-care/womens--childrens-center-at-haymarket-medical-center.aspx.
