Haymarket Medical Center will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a family fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event will feature music, food trucks, games and activities for the whole family, including scavenger hunts and the opportunity to meet therapy dogs, germ-killing robots and surgery robots, according to a news release.
The event will also include touch-a-truck displays, featuring an ambulance, fire truck, police car and a medical flight helicopter.
The Haymarket Medical Center opened in 2014. The hospital offers a variety of services, including orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular services, labor and delivery, primary care, infusion services, stroke and neurology services, the news release said.
“We’ve grown a lot since opening our doors in 2014,” said Dr. Stephen Smith, MD, president and chief operating officer at Haymarket Medical Center, in a statement.
“This celebration recognizes our staff’s dedication and hard work in making Haymarket Medical Center a hospital our community can trust. We look forward to our continued growth and success."
The festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Boulevard in Haymarket.
