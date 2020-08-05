A Haymarket man was arrested Tuesday after he flashed his handgun toward a fellow shopper at the Harris Teeter grocery store in Gainesville.
Police responded to the Harris Teeter grocery store, 13901 Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville, at 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to investigate after the victim, a 53-year-old man, said a fellow shopper allegedly lifted his coat and brandished a holstered firearm toward him during a verbal altercation inside the store, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The firearm was never removed from the holster nor was it pointed toward the victim. The parties eventually separated, and no injuries were reported, the release said.
Heiner Joseph Perdomo, 36, of Haymarket, was later arrested at his residence and charged with brandishing a firearm, a Class I misdemeanor, in connection with the incident.
Perdomo was released on notice to appear in court, the release said.
