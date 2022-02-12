Haymarket house fire displaces 2 adults, 1 child

Two adults and one child were displaced by a fire early Saturday morning at their Haymarket home, which was extensively damaged along with two vehicles parked in the driveway.
All three residents managed to escape the home without injury, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 5000 block of Burnside Farm Place, at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. They arrived to find fire showing through the roof. The residents had been sleeping and were awakened by smoke detectors, according to Matt Smolsky, assistant chief of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department.
A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy. The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental, Smolsky said in a news release.
“This incident illustrates the importance of working smoke detectors,” Smolsky added. “Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen asks everyone to check your smoke detectors monthly. Smoke detectors are the best way to protect you, your family, and your pets. When a smoke detector activates get out and call 911.”
